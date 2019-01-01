'Selangor 'til I die', writes Hadi Fayyadh following Red Giants' win

The Japan-based Malaysia U-23 striker is apparently an admirer of Selangor, who moved up to third in the MSL with a win over Kedah on Wednesday.

's 3-1 win over in their matchday 13 Super League encounter on Wednesday was not only the Red Giants' first win for almost a month, but it also allowed them to pip the Red Eagles to the third spot in the league standings.

However, it may have also won them an unlikely admirer.

Malaysia U-23 international Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak, who currently plays club football in 's second tier for Fagiano Okayama, expressed his admiration towards B. Satiananthan's charges on social media following the match.

On an Instagram post by fan page malayantiger.my, the 19-year old striker briefly commented: 'Selangor sampai mati' (Malay for Selangor 'til I die).

The forward's sentiment towards Selangor is rather bizarre, considering he was not born in the state of Selangor, and is not a product of the Red Giants' youth system.

But Selangor fans eager to see the former JDT II player join their team may have to continue hoping, as Hadi is only four months into his stint in Japan, and appears to be a valued team member.

Although he is yet to make an appearance for Fagi this season, the club are elated to have a junior national player on their roster, as he told Goal back in February, while on Wednesday, he was picked as one of the two players by the club to mingle with local children in a meet and greet session.

