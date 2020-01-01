Selangor lucky to have Gan, says former coach Durakovic

Selangor will host Perak on matchday two of the Super League this weekend, and fans' attention will surely be on Malaysia star Brendan Gan.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Matchday two of the Super League this weekend is expected to be headlined by the clash between and , on Saturday, March 7, at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Fans' attention will surely be directed towards new Selangor midfielder Brendan Gan, who in the last two seasons had starred for the Bos Gaurus, and won the 2018 with them.

More teams

The Australian-born Malaysia star switched clubs in the pre-season, and did not take long to prove himself, turning in a man-of-the-match performance that was topped by a last-minute winning goal, in their round one encounter against last weekend.

Perak boss Mehmet Durakovic, an Australian and a Selangor legend in his own right, admitted the loss of Gan, but is determined to show that his current players are equal to the task.

"Brendan is a very good player and Selangor are lucky to have a player of his quality.

"It won't be easy for Perak because our former player is now with the opponent, and we have to work hard to control the game. Regardless, I'm proud with my players after they proved what they can do through last week's win (3-1 against FC), and they need to be more committed on Saturday night," said the Malaysia Cup-winning coach and former player.

