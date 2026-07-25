Poland-based Stal Mielec player Saif Darwish has edged closer to a return to the Jordanian league with Al-Hussein Irbid during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Darwish lifted the Jordanian league title with Al-Hussein Irbid two seasons ago. He ranks among the most important talents in Jordanian football right now.

The 23-year-old became the first Jordanian player to turn professional in Poland when he joined Stal Mielec on a free transfer last summer. This season he moved on loan to Stal Rzeszow, another Polish top-flight side.

Kooora has learned that Darwish fielded offers from Polish clubs alongside two Jordanian bids from Al-Hussein Irbid and Al-Faisaly, but the player preferred a return to his former club.

Darwish is expected to put pen to paper on his move to Al-Hussein Irbid within the coming hours, having agreed the final terms of the contract.

His motivation is clear. The player wants to return to the domestic league and catch the eye of Jordan's new coach, Badou Zaki, in a push to feature at the 2027 Asian Cup finals.

Tadeu Martins, Darwish's agent, told Kooora: "Saif's first season in Europe was extremely special. He is a player who possesses a unique energy on the pitch, and I am convinced that he will soon become one of the best players in the Middle East region."

He added: "The owner of Stal Mielec reached an agreement with one of the first division clubs in Poland, but after he faced some problems and left his position, it was no longer possible to complete the deal."

He continued: "We also had other offers on the table, so we had to carefully evaluate the best option for Saif, especially in a year preceding the Asian Cup."

A return to Jordan could work in the player's favour, Martins explained, giving him the chance to play alongside potential Jordan national team members and stay close to the setup.

He went on: "I sat with Saif and we discussed what would be best for his future. Of course, as his agent, I care a great deal about his career, and he considers me like an older brother to him. But the final decision is always his."

Martins signed off with a nod to the fans: "We received an offer from a rival Jordanian club, something that could have hurt the feelings of Al-Hussein Irbid's fans, but Darwish refused to take that decision out of respect for them."