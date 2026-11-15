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Neymar, the Brazilian Santos star, has revealed the truth about whether there is a relationship between him and Virginia Fonseca, the former girlfriend of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

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The affair blew up after a report claimed Virginia and Neymar had attended a private event on 6 November.

Neither party, it was said, bothered to hide their closeness in front of the other guests. Virginia turned heads by dancing beside the player as he sat on a sofa.

According to the newspaper "Abola", representatives of Neymar and the digital influencer Virginia Fonseca have publicly denied the reports pointing to a relationship between them.

Earlier reports had claimed the pair were together at a private party in São Paulo.

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Fábia Oliveira first revealed the alleged relationship in an article on the Metropoles website. The player's official representatives hit back, insisting that "the information published is false and does not correspond to the truth of the facts".

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Virginia Fonseca's press office denied the claims too. A statement branded the reports "completely false" and criticised the way mere speculation about the influencer's personal life was being dressed up as real events.

Neymar intervenes himself

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Hours later, the Santos player took matters into his own hands, turning to social media to refute the claims of a relationship with Virginia.

He said: "I usually don't do this kind of thing through the Stories feature, but this time they went too far".

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He added: "There's a story going around claiming there's a relationship between me and someone else, and I deny it! It's sad that we live in a world where people care about the hype surrounding names more than they care about reality itself".

Neymar concluded by saying: "My team has already issued a statement, but I had to step in personally to put an end to this! Greetings to everyone, and now let me play poker in peace".

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Many upheavals in the Brazilian star's life

Vinícius Júnior is riding out a turbulent spell off the pitch. Just hours after seeing a straight red card in Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Villarreal in La Liga, the Brazilian winger officially split from his partner Virginia Fonseca.

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The press office of the influencer, who is followed by 56 million people on Instagram, confirmed the news in a statement to the Brazilian media. There was, it explained, "no disagreement or argument" but merely "a tacit agreement to end their relationship".

Since October 2025, Vinícius and Virginia Fonseca have dominated the conversation in both Brazil and Spain, and their relationship has lurched through plenty of ups and downs. They split publicly in May, then reunited in July.

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A message from Singapore

Vinícius Júnior wasted no time firing a message back at his critics. He rediscovered his scoring touch in the Brazil shirt against Japan during Saturday's friendly at the National Stadium in Singapore.

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His brace meant plenty to a player enduring a rough patch at Real Madrid, where the criticism has mounted as his attacking numbers have dipped and the goals have dried up.