"He has far more potential than he has shown. In training I have already seen a better Karim," said the Catalans' head coach after his side's 2-2 draw against Birmingham City, in which Adeyemi was on the pitch for the first 45 minutes.

After arriving from Borussia Dortmund, the new signing showed flashes of his class against the English second-tier side. Overall, though, misplaced passes and weak finishing stood out more. He made way for the Swedish youngster Roony Bardghji at half-time.

"Many things" from Adeyemi in the game were "not so good", Flick explained. "But he is only in his first week of training, so that is normal. His pace and his finishing quality are good, he has a lot of potential. And I also think that he can give us a lot."

Barca had only officially announced the signing of the 24-year-old a few days ago. A reported base fee of 22 million euros plus up to seven million euros in bonus payments will go into Dortmund's coffers in return. Adeyemi signed a contract with the Catalans until 2031.

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Spanish world champions not yet in action for Barcelona

Against Birmingham, another debutant rather than the Germany international proved Barca's matchwinner. Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim, just 18 and signed from Al Ahly in June, scored twice.

Barcelona's newly crowned world champions such as Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsi were not yet in the squad. Missing too was national team goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is on the verge of a loan move to Ajax Amsterdam.

Next up, Barcelona and Adeyemi begin the new LaLiga season on 23 August, when the 29-time Spanish champions travel to Elche.