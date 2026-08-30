Paredes said he was stunned by the severity of FIFA's punishment after a league match in Argentina for Boca Juniors and gave his reaction to the verdict.

"That seems excessive to me. It is also strange that Gavi only received a suspension, even though he struck me in the chest. But well, that's how it is now. We now have to appeal against the sanction," said the international, before adding: "The people who know about these things will see whether they can overturn it. For me, it is excessive and I think it can be reduced."

Paredes found himself at the centre of ugly scenes straight after the final whistle in the 1-0 final defeat to Spain after extra time. He first clashed with Eric Garcia and shoved him, before Barcelona jewel Gavi raced over to defend his team-mate. What followed was a wild melee in which Paredes also got physical with Gavi.

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Scandal after the World Cup final: how long was Leandro Paredes suspended for?

The on-pitch flare-up brought legal consequences too. Paredes was handed a 10-match suspension by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. Gavi, by contrast, got away with a suspension of just one match. Argentina defender Nahuel Molina also received a seven-match suspension after provocatively attacking Rodri in the chaotic closing stages.

FIFA also hit the Argentine Football Association, AFA, with a fine of 275,000 euros. The reason was a series of rule breaches over the course of the tournament.

Argentina's biggest blunder came after the semi-final win against England. Senior players such as Lionel Messi, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Lisandro Martinez unfurled a banner affirming Argentina's claim to sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, a politically explosive act that is strictly prohibited under the FIFA code.

Argentina secured a special arrangement from FIFA for Leandro Paredes

The AFA are now trying to limit the sporting damage for the national team's upcoming fixtures. The association have already secured a special arrangement from FIFA: Paredes and Molina are allowed to serve their suspensions in upcoming Category A friendlies and do not have to sit them out exclusively in official competitive matches.

Meanwhile, the Argentinians' legal fight is getting under way. The association are waiting for the written grounds for the verdict from Zurich so they can formally lodge an appeal with the FIFA Appeal Committee and, if necessary, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).