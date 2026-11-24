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The row between Jamal Musiala and his club Bayern Munich has taken a notable turn that could speed up an end to the tension between the two sides in the coming days.

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The issue has sparked widespread debate in Germany in recent days. A series of media comments from Bayern Munich officials whipped up a storm over Jamal Musiala's contract, with its value branded undeserved given how often his health has kept him out.

After days of tension and heated exchanges, the two sides sat down to discuss the next steps.

According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl called the meeting "constructive".

Eberl met Jamal Musiala's advisers, Christian Schmid and Tobias Altschäffl. Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge were not in the room.

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The talks were calm, the report adds, and salary never came up. Everyone wants Jamal Musiala back to his best. His contract with the Bavarian club runs until 2030 and pays him €25 million a year.

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Health setback for Musiala

Jamal Musiala has been suffering from a nerve condition for several months, and it's causing him great distress. Bayern are feeling the effects too. The club recently came in for scathing criticism for suggesting a cut to his salary because of his modest performances, and the case is generating widespread debate in Germany.

Bild revealed that Musiala suffered a setback last Monday. A cure in the short term looks unlikely.

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Direct criticism of Bayern Munich

Last Saturday, FIFPRO, the International Federation of Professional Footballers, criticised the repeated public comments Bayern Munich officials have made about Jamal Musiala's contract.

In a published statement, FIFPRO said: "The honorary president, the CEO and the former CEO of Bayern Munich have, one after another, questioned Musiala's contract. According to the union, this is a coordinated strategy to put pressure on Musiala and his agents ahead of any negotiations. A club of Bayern Munich's stature should show more wisdom. Bayern Munich have a duty to protect Musiala."

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In the union's view, the comments amount to a coordinated strategy to put pressure on the player and his representatives ahead of any potential negotiations. It called on the club to honour their contractual obligations and not to turn the player's health and future into a matter for public debate.

Bayern have a responsibility to look after their player, the union added. It warned that uncertainty about the future can harm the mental health of professional players, especially while they're recovering from injury.

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Making Musiala's future and health a subject of public discussion, it argued, piles more pressure on him.

Any reservations about the contract, FIFPRO stressed, should be discussed privately with the player and his representatives rather than through the media.

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Contracts must be respected, the union insisted. An injury or a dip in form doesn't give a club the right to reopen terms it has already agreed, just as a run of exceptional performances doesn't automatically entitle a player to demand a pay rise.