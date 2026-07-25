Secret contacts and a surprise plan: a European giant tempts Bruno Fernandes

Juventus have thrown the summer transfer market wide open, exploring a move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes that would rank among the standout deals of the window if it goes through. The task looks daunting, but the Italian club have already started sounding out those around the player, even as United push to tie him down to a new contract.

An ambitious swoop is on the table. Luciano Spalletti wants Fernandes to add technical class and leadership to his squad.

The 31-year-old Portugal midfielder ticks every box for the Juventus hierarchy. Vast experience, creativity, an eye for goal and a natural leader's presence: those are the qualities they believe can drag them back into the title race.

His time in Italy with Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria only strengthens the case. Fernandes would settle into Serie A far more smoothly than most.

Contacts and obstacles hampering the deal

The website "CaughtOffside" reported: "Bruno Fernandes is one of the most prominent attacking midfielders whom Frederic Massara, Juventus's sporting director, is considering signing during the summer transfer window."

Juventus officials have gone further, contacting Fernandes's agents to gauge his position and the chances of getting a deal done. That approach lays bare how serious their interest is.

Money, though, could kill it stone dead. United are expected to demand between 50 and 75 million euros to let their captain go.

His enormous salary throws up another hurdle, one that makes the whole move look complicated as things stand.

A record salary and a release clause

Fernandes is entering the final year of his United contract, with the club holding an option to extend it by a further season.

Talks over fresh terms have gathered real pace of late, and every sign points to him staying put at Old Trafford.

United officials remain confident they can wrap up the renewal and keep their captain for years to come.

According to a report in "The Sun", Fernandes is still committed to United despite the interest swirling around him from several clubs.

Negotiations to improve his terms are ongoing, the report explained, though no final agreement has been struck so far.

The player pockets around 375,000 pounds sterling a week. A new deal would push that towards 400,000 pounds sterling per week, making him the highest earner at the club.

His contract also carries a release clause worth 56 million pounds sterling, the report added, applying to any club outside England looking to sign him.

The most likely scenario

Keeping tabs on Fernandes makes sense for Juventus. His switch to Serie A this summer still looks a long shot, though, not least because of how far the renewal talks with United have come.

To land him, Juventus would need to stump up a hefty fee and match that huge salary just to tempt him into a new adventure. That combination makes the deal extremely complicated.

United, for their part, know exactly what they have. Fernandes is one of their standout performers and their most influential playmaker, a man they can ill afford to lose in the middle of a rebuild.

That is why the Red Devils' bosses want the renewal signed and sealed as quickly as possible. Settle it, and they slam the door on any speculation about the Portugal star's future. By every indication, staying at Old Trafford remains the most likely outcome.