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NEOM's Ghali Al-Shammari appears to have developed a taste for being named player of the round in the Jawwy Elite League, thanks to the outstanding form he has shown for the team since the start of the current season, particularly over the last two rounds.

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The 11th round of the Saudi Under-21 League ran over four days, from last Monday, 23 November, to Thursday, 26 November.

Ghali Al-Shammari: star of the round again

Ghali Al-Shammari was the standout performer of the round, leading NEOM to an emphatic 4-0 win away to hosts Al-Fayha on the auxiliary pitch at Al-Majmaah Sports City.

He was the undisputed star of the match. He scored three of NEOM's four goals: in the 20th and 68th minutes, then in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

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That makes it back-to-back hat-tricks for the NEOM star, who had done the same in a 4-0 win over Al-Watan in round ten.

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The treble earned Al-Shammari the star of the round title for round 11, his second in a row after claiming it in round ten.

Al-Shammari is enjoying the best spell of his time at NEOM. He has six goals in his last two matches alone. Before that, he'd scored just once, in a 2-0 win over Al-Orobah in round one.

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His tally now stands at seven, which puts him in the race for the Jawwy Elite League top scorer title this season. He's two behind Al-Ahli star Musa Adam and Al-Hazm's Senegalese striker Amadou Diang.

Sattam Al-Lihyani

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Al-Wehda striker Sattam Al-Lihyani also starred in round 11, leading his side to a 2-0 win over Al-Akhdoud at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Makkah.

He scored both goals. But it was the work before each finish that really stood out.

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For the first, Sattam pressed the Al-Akhdoud defence hard, won the ball and found himself completely clear on goal. His finishing did the rest.

For the second, Al-Lihyani found a good position inside the box, rose to meet a cross from a corner and beat the goalkeeper to the ball to head it into the net.

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Saud Bushaqra

Al-Khaleej's Saud Bushaqra had a similar impact, leading his side to an important 3-1 win over visitors Al-Ansar at the Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Qatif.

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Bushaqra did most of the damage, scoring the second and third goals against Al-Ansar in the 19th and 36th minutes.

He looks the ideal answer for Al-Khaleej. They've struggled in attack since the start of the season, scoring only 13 goals, an average of just over one per game.

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Battal Al-Harthi

Al-Riyadh star Battal Al-Harthi was another goalscorer to shine in round 11 of the Jawwy Elite League, leading his side to a 2-0 win over Al-Ahli in the Saudi capital.

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With the game still goalless, Al-Harthi opened the scoring for the capital side in the 39th minute with a superb finish. He received the ball inside the box and fired a first-time shot into the Al-Ahli net.

That goal set Al-Riyadh on their way to inflicting Al-Ahli's first defeat of the Saudi Under-21 League season. The win also lifted them into second place, behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

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Al-Harthi's recent form is hard to ignore: that's three matches in a row he's scored for Al-Riyadh.

He now has eight goals in the Jawwy Elite League this season, just one behind joint top scorers Musa Adam of Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm's Senegalese striker Amadou Diang.

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Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi

Goalkeepers rarely make this list. Al-Nassr's Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi broke the mould, earning a place among the five best players of round 11 in the Jawwy Elite League.

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He was outstanding as Al-Nassr ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Otaibi didn't score, of course, but nobody did more to keep the clean sheet and secure all three points, both before and after the goal.

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First he denied Al-Ettifaq striker Jalal Al-Salem, who was clean through, to keep it goalless. Then he saved a second-half penalty to protect Al-Nassr's lead until the final whistle.

Al-Nassr fans already know the name. Australian coach Ange Postecoglou has been promoting him to the first team, especially with Nawaf Al-Aqidi and Mubarak Al-Buainain out injured.

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The 18-year-old has made one first-team appearance this season, conceding twice. Ironically, that game was also against Al-Ettifaq, though Al-Nassr came away 3-2 winners.