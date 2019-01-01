Sebastien Migne: I don’t want to risk Musa Mohammed against DR Congo

Harambee Stars have already played their first Afcon preparation match against Madagascar, which they won 1-0 in Paris

Sebastien Migne has confirmed that defender Musa Mohammed will not be involved when Harambee Stars takes on DR Congo in a friendly on Saturday.

The former captain is struggling with a nagging knee injury and with the absence of Brian Mandela, who was dropped from the side after picking up an injury in another friendly against Madagascar, the French coach is not ready to take a chance with Mohammed.

“I don’t want to take a risk with Musa Mohammed tomorrow (Saturday), so we will play without Brian (Mandela) and Musa but I told you when you have bad luck, it gives you a chance to have a new answer and it was the case against without my captain,” Migne told reporters in .

“Maybe it will give the chance for Joseph Okumu to show me what he can do and also I will see what it is like when you partner either Bernard Ochieng, Joash Onyango and David Owino.

“It is a blow when you don’t have your players but sometimes it is an advantage because it makes you to understand your team and the entire squad.”

Victor Wanyama, who accompanied coach Migne to the press conference, also said that the team is ready to take on the best at the finals.

“We play another friendly against DR Congo and we want to win and show how ready we are for the tournament. We have trained well here in France and the team looks ready.

Article continues below

“I just want Kenyan fans to support the team, pray for us and stay positive.”

After the friendly in , will jet out to on June 19 and wait until June 23 to open the campaign against . and will follow thereafter in Group C.

This is Kenya's sixth appearance in the continents biennial tournament.