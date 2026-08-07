Pre-season is almost over, the first competitive matches have been played and the transfer window is in full swing. The new Eredivisie season is now just around the corner. In a series of season previews, we are putting all 18 Eredivisie clubs under the microscope this week. This article focuses on PSV. We analyse their summer business, look at Peter Bosz's style of play, pick out a player who could surprise and make several other bold predictions for the new season.

After three league titles on the spin, PSV start once again as clear favourites for the championship. The Eindhoven club were utterly dominant in the Eredivisie last season and made history with the earliest title win and the biggest gap ever to the team in second place. Bosz still has no reason to relax, though. The coach not only wants his side to win the title again, he also wants them to take the next step defensively. That may be this season's biggest challenge.

Review of last season

PSV had another historic campaign. Bosz's side won the league title for the third year running and did it in emphatic fashion. They wrapped it up remarkably early and once again underlined that they are the dominant force in the Netherlands.

Under Bosz, their football has also drawn plenty of admiration. Over the past three seasons PSV have played slick, attacking football, full of positional rotations and high pressing. Opponents often found themselves pinned back in their own half.

There was a clear downside, though. Despite all that dominance, PSV conceded 45 goals in the Eredivisie, an exceptionally high total for champions. In the Champions League, the side also showed at times that they can compete with Europe's elite. Think of the impressive wins over Liverpool and Napoli. A place in the play-off round was ultimately missed by the finest of margins after a late defeat against Bayern Munich. Bosz's task is clear: keep the attacking football, while cutting out the defensive vulnerability.

Incoming and outgoing transfers

Although PSV are collecting a multimillion fee this summer for star man Ismail Saibari, there has been no major exodus. Alongside Anass Salah-Eddine, the Morocco international is the only undisputed starter to leave. Saibari joined Bayern Munich for a record fee of around €55 million. PSV also parted company with Joël Drommel, Robin van Duiven, Myron Boadu and Tygo Land.

With the title-winning side largely kept together, PSV have not gone for a complete overhaul this summer. Instead, they have targeted specific reinforcements. Mijnans must make up for Saibari's departure and brings plenty of running power and goals. Kostic is seen as Salah-Eddine's replacement. PSV also signed Matej Kovár on a permanent deal after the goalkeeper had already impressed on loan last season.

Technical director Earnest Stewart also got the deal for Kodai Sano over the line. The Japanese player must add more dynamism and intensity and can operate in virtually every midfield position. It also cannot be ruled out that he will line up alongside Joey Veerman in midfield.

Stewart's summer may not be over yet, however. PSV hope to strengthen further in the coming weeks with a centre-back, while also factoring in interest in Veerman, Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi and Ivan Perisic. That means the squad could still change significantly towards the end of the window.

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Results in pre-season

PSV's pre-season brought mixed results. The Eindhoven club drew 1-1 with Royal Antwerp and beat Poland's Raków 3-2 and Union Sint-Gillis 7-3. But they also lost 3-1 to Villarreal, with Bosz's side looking very vulnerable at the back.

Then came a major setback in the Johan Cruyff Shield. PSV lost 4-0 to AZ, although the champions played almost the entire match with ten men after an early red card for Joey Veerman. That made the game hardly representative of the real balance of power, but Bosz will still have been concerned by his team's vulnerability without the ball.

That the defensive organisation still needs work, especially, will not come as any surprise to the coach. Throughout pre-season, Bosz repeatedly said he wants to reduce the number of goals conceded sharply compared to last season. The coming weeks will not only be about bedding in newcomers such as Kostic and Sano, but also about sharpening the defensive automatisms.

The style of play

Little will change in Peter Bosz's football philosophy this season. The coach will continue to stick to the principles that have brought PSV so much success in recent years: high pressing, dominance on the ball, plenty of positional interchanges and defending on the front foot. The Eindhoven club try to pin opponents back as early as possible and win the ball back within seconds of losing it.

That approach demands a huge amount from every player. The team defend one against one all over the pitch, the full-backs regularly step into midfield and the forwards are also expected to press constantly. That is exactly why PSV can keep opponents under pressure for long periods, but it also leaves plenty of space once teams manage to play through that first line of pressure.

Fixing that is Bosz's main task this season. Although PSV were convincing champions last year, they still shipped 45 goals in the Eredivisie. According to the coach, that number has to come down, without his team abandoning their recognisable attacking style. Pre-season showed there is still work to do in that respect, although Bosz also stressed that he has no intention of completely overhauling his style of play.

By bringing in players such as Sano and Kostic, PSV hope to take the next step there. Bosz has also not ruled out varying the shape more often during the season. Although 4-3-3 remains the starting point, the coach already hinted during pre-season that a system with three centre-backs is also an option. The principles remain the same: dominate the game and dictate the match.

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The key player

After a season in which he spent a long spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, Ruben van Bommel looks ready to make his mark on PSV. The winger started last season promisingly before misfortune struck. He has now fully recovered.

Van Bommel has the qualities that fit Peter Bosz's style perfectly. With his runs in behind, pace and threat in one-on-one situations, he can crack open a game out of nowhere. PSV need exactly that kind of attacker to turn dominance in possession into goals and decisive moments.

Joey Veerman is still seen as one of PSV's most important players, but the midfielder is attracting strong interest from abroad. It therefore cannot be ruled out that he will still leave this summer. Van Bommel, by contrast, seems on the verge of his definitive breakthrough. If he stays fit, he can undoubtedly be decisive in the title race.

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Who will break through?

Noah Fernandez looks the strongest candidate to make his definitive breakthrough at PSV next season. The 20-year-old midfielder was already given a cautious taste of first-team football last season.

Bosz's use of him also showed the faith he has in Fernandez. Because of the limited options at the back, the midfielder even started at left-back in several friendlies. In doing so, the coach made it clear how highly he rates his footballing qualities.

Even so, a definitive breakthrough will be no easy task. Competition in PSV's midfield is fierce, with players such as Joey Veerman, Kodai Sano, Mauro Júnior and Sven Mijnans all in the mix. Bosz is also known for only giving young players chances once he is convinced they are completely ready. Every minute Fernandez gets this season could therefore matter for his further development.

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When will the season be a success?

At PSV, the target is the same every season: win the league. With the team finishing second no longer getting a direct Champions League place, that task may have become even more important. The Eindhoven club start again as favourites and anything less than a fourth straight title will be seen as a disappointment.

As well as winning the Eredivisie, PSV also want to make a real impact in the Champions League. During pre-season, Bosz spoke about the ambition to play a meaningful role in Europe's premier club competition. In recent years PSV have shown at times that they can match Europe's elite, but they have often lacked consistency in the end. Think of the 2-0 home defeat to Union Sint-Gillis last season or the 1-1 draw against Olympiakos.

Bosz also wants his side to take the next step defensively. If PSV retain the league title, concede fewer goals and reach the knockout phase of the Champions League, it may well go down as the best season of the Bosz era.

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(Bold) predictions

Player of the Year: Ruben van Bommel. After a season in which a serious knee injury slowed his development, Van Bommel looks ready to lead PSV across a full campaign.

Biggest disappointment: Yarek Gasoriowski. The Spaniard undoubtedly has plenty of talent and regularly showed last season why PSV brought him to Eindhoven. Yet he was also responsible for several costly errors, including in the Champions League. I expect him not to become more consistent next season, and as a result he will eventually lose his starting place.

Best signing: Kodai Sano. The Japanese player proved at NEC last season that he can combine enormous running power with football intelligence. Because he can be used in multiple positions, he looks like a player Bosz can use in virtually every match.

Top scorer: Ricardo Pepi. The American already showed last season that he knows where the goal is. The chance of him still leaving PSV now seems to be getting smaller by the day. If he stays fit for a full season, he will score more than 25 goals.

Final Eredivisie position: champions. PSV rightly start the new season as favourites. The squad has remained largely intact, while targeted reinforcements have arrived in Sano, Mijnans and Kostic. Although the gap to Ajax and Feyenoord will be much smaller than last season, PSV will be champions for the fourth year running.

European result: Champions League play-off round. In recent seasons, PSV have already shown at times that they can compete with Europe's elite. Everything depends on a favourable draw. If that goes their way, Bosz's side will qualify for the play-off round by finishing among the top 24 clubs.

Other season previews

In the build-up to the opening round of Eredivisie fixtures, we are spotlighting all 18 clubs this week. Below are the club previews already published:

ADO Den Haag

Ajax

AZ

Cambuur

Excelsior

Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard

Go Ahead Eagles

FC Groningen

sc Heerenveen

NEC

PEC Zwolle

Telstar

Curious when the season preview of your favourite club will be published? Ask in the comments. And share your own bold predictions about PSV too.



