Pre-season is almost over, the first competitive matches have been played and the transfer window is in full swing. The new Eredivisie season is now just around the corner. In a series of season previews, we are putting all 18 Eredivisie clubs under the microscope this week. In this long read, the focus is on NEC. We analyse the summer transfer business, dive into Dick Schreuder's style of play, pick out a player who could surprise and make several other bold predictions for the new season.

NEC went into last season without huge expectations, but the picture in Nijmegen looks completely different 12 months on. After a historic third-place finish, a lost cup final and a ticket to the third qualifying round of the Champions League, the bar has been raised sharply. The question is no longer whether NEC can surprise people, but whether Dick Schreuder's side can show that last season was not a one-off peak.

Looking back at last season

The 2025/26 season will be remembered in Nijmegen for a long time. Under Dick Schreuder, NEC produced the best Eredivisie season in the club's history. The Nijmegen side finished third, reached the KNVB Cup final and qualified for the third qualifying round of the Champions League. The club also broke several records, including their highest points total and most goals in a single Eredivisie season.

Schreuder stamped his mark on the team from day one. NEC arguably played the most attacking football in the Eredivisie and impressed with high intensity, constant positional switches and a huge drive forward. At times the Nijmegen side looked vulnerable defensively, but what mainly stayed with NEC supporters was the attractive football and the results that came with it.

Now comes the question of whether NEC can back up that historic campaign. Opponents are far more familiar with Schreuder's attacking style. European football also adds another layer to the workload. That may leave Schreuder with an even bigger challenge than he had a year ago.

Incoming and outgoing transfers

Success rarely goes unnoticed and NEC have not escaped interest in their standout players this summer. Basar Önal joined Lille OSC for a record fee of €12.5 million, while Kodai Sano is on his way to PSV. The club have now reached a verbal agreement with the Eindhoven side over the Japanese player's transfer. Sano developed into one of the absolute stars of Schreuder's team last season and is set to earn the club €14.5 million, excluding bonuses. That would see NEC break their transfer record again.

Other players who broke through last season are also attracting attention. Noé Lebreton, Deveron Fonville, Darko Nejasmic and Sami Ouaissa are highly rated by other clubs, with Ouaissa in particular strongly linked with Feyenoord.

As well as Önal, the club also said goodbye to, among others, Dirk Proper, Jasper Cillessen, Eli Dasa, Jetro Willems, Virgil Misidjan, Rober González and Youssef El Kachati.

With European football on the horizon, NEC also moved decisively to strengthen the squad. Technical director Carlos Aalbers leaned even more heavily into experience by signing Dusan Tadic, Perr Schuurs, Emre Mor and Jamiro Monteiro on free transfers. The first three, in particular, have long since earned their stripes at the highest level. Kaj Sierhuis, Tobias Storm, Adam Tahaui and loanee Clement Bischoff also arrived at De Goffert.

Last season, NEC benefited above all from the rapid development of relatively young players. It is easy to see why the club have consciously gone for more experience this summer. A packed European schedule and higher expectations demand players who know what it takes to perform on multiple fronts. The coming months will show whether the many new faces can adapt to Schreuder's intense style as quickly as their predecessors did.

Results in pre-season

Pre-season brought mixed results for NEC. The Nijmegen side opened with a draw against De Treffers (1-1) and lost to MSV Duisburg (3-2), Anderlecht (3-2), Elversberg (0-1) and Sevilla (2-1). They did, however, beat V-Varen Nagasaki (3-1) and Al Fayha (7-0).

For Dick Schreuder, though, the results mattered less. He also knew NEC mainly had to hit their peak in early August for the Champions League qualifiers. Pre-season therefore focused first and foremost on integrating the many new arrivals and sharpening the automatisms even further.

Tuesday evening's first leg against Olympiakos suggested NEC are ready for the real work. The Nijmegen side held the Greek giants to an impressive 0-0 and turned in an excellent display. That performance showed the team are fully capable of competing at European level, and it leaves them with every chance of reaching the decisive Champions League play-off round.

The style of play

High intensity, constant pressure and a touch of opportunism: that is a good way to sum up Schreuder's style of play. With his 'full-throttle football', Schreuder has added plenty of colour to the Eredivisie. His players were all extremely fit, which meant almost anyone could pop up in the opposition box.

In a short time, the coach has installed a clear football philosophy and there is no reason at all to move away from it this season. The Nijmegen side usually line up in a 3-4-2-1, with the three central defenders handling the build-up and the wing-backs covering almost the entire flank. That allows NEC to press with numbers in the opposition half and keep looking to attack.

It makes for attractive football, but it also asks a lot of the players. The wing-backs have to shuttle up and down constantly, the midfield must cover huge distances and the front line needs plenty of movement. That is exactly why NEC invested so clearly in experienced players this summer. They must add quality, but they also need to deliver the intensity Schreuder's football demands.

The big question is how opponents will respond. Last season, the Nijmegen side caught many teams out with their ultra-attacking style. By now, every Eredivisie club knows what to expect. Schreuder must find a way to pair attractive football with results again, now that he has few secrets left from many opponents.

The key player

After an excellent debut season in Nijmegen, Lebreton looks ready to establish himself as one of NEC's absolute mainstays. The Frenchman was perhaps the biggest surprise in Dick Schreuder's squad last season and impressed with his enormous running power and tactical intelligence, for example by regularly making runs in behind without the ball. Once he gets on the ball, his dribbles make him almost impossible to stop.

With Kodai Sano seemingly on the way out, even more responsibility will fall on Lebreton's shoulders. The Frenchman will not only have to protect the balance in midfield, but also play an important role in the way NEC press and break quickly. That gives him a key role in Schreuder's intense style of play.

Who will be the positive surprise?

Clement Bischoff could easily become one of the surprises of the Eredivisie season. The winger, on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, appears to have an immediate chance of a starting place and will get the opportunity at NEC to show himself at a higher level.

He also fits the profile Schreuder likes to work with: quick players who make plenty of runs in behind. If Bischoff settles quickly in Dutch football, he could grow into one of the league's revelations.

When will the season be a success?

Despite finishing third last season, NEC's official target remains unchanged: a top-eight finish and qualification for European football again, as Schreuder recently said. That may sound modest, but given the double schedule and the shift in expectations, it is certainly realistic.

For Schreuder, this season is mainly about confirmation. Not by finishing third again, but by showing that NEC can establish themselves consistently among the Dutch sub-top.

(Bold) predictions

Player of the Year: Tjaronn Chery. Nejasmic, another candidate for this award, cannot be kept and will leave later in this window. Even at the age of 38, Chery is still NEC's creative brain. He carried the team at times last season with some very fine goals and will remain hugely important to the club in the coming campaign as well.

Biggest disappointment: Emre Mor. Mor has plenty of talent, but has rarely managed to show it over a longer period in recent years. At NEC he gets the chance to breathe new life into his career, but the competition is fierce, meaning he will not manage to claim a starting place.

Best signing: Dusan Tadic. NEC have brought in a huge amount of experience with Tadic. Schreuder's playing style seems tailor-made for the Serbian. Out wide, he can no longer give everything for 90 minutes, but as a striker he is going to be of great value.

Top scorer: Chery was already one of NEC's most productive players last season and he also takes the penalties. With his superb striking technique, he will become top scorer, especially because Linssen and Tadic will rotate up front.

European result: Europa League quarter-final. NEC reach the Champions League play-offs, but come up just short there against FK Bodø/Glimt (unfortunately). The Nijmegen side then manage to impress in the Europa League group stage, after which the quarter-final will be the end station.

Final Eredivisie position: Fifth place. A new third-place finish will be a difficult task because of the heavier schedule and the departure of several mainstays. Even so, NEC still have enough quality to secure another ticket for European football.

Other season previews

In the build-up to the opening round of Eredivisie fixtures, we are focusing on all 18 clubs this week. Below you will find the club previews that have already been published:

ADO Den Haag

Ajax

AZ

Cambuur

Excelsior

Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard

Curious when the season preview of your favourite club will be published? Ask in the comments. And share your own bold predictions about NEC as well.







