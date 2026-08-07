Pre-season is nearly over, the first competitive matches have been played and the transfer window is in full swing. The new Eredivisie season is now just around the corner. In a series of season previews, we are putting all eighteen Eredivisie clubs under the microscope this week. This piece focuses on FC Twente. We analyse the summer transfer window, take a closer look at John van den Brom’s style of play, pick out a player who could develop into one of the Eredivisie’s sensations and make a number of bold predictions for the new season.

FC Twente have started a new chapter this summer. With Erik ten Hag as the new technical director, the club are taking a fresh direction without abandoning the successful foundations laid last season. The squad has largely stayed together, while key areas have been strengthened with experienced players such as Wout Weghorst, Ramiz Zerrouki and Joël Drommel. The big question is how quickly all the new pieces will click.

Looking back at last season

FC Twente can look back on a strong Eredivisie campaign. After a difficult start to the season, the Tukkers recovered impressively and eventually finished a highly respectable fourth.

More than anything, it was the way they did it that stood out. Under John van den Brom, FC Twente played polished, attacking football and at the same time grew into the strongest defensive side in the Eredivisie. No club conceded fewer goals. Even so, it also became clear where there was still room for improvement. For all their possession and the volume of chances they created, FC Twente did not always manage to turn their dominance into goals and wins.

Incoming and outgoing transfers

Erik ten Hag’s first summer transfer window as technical director has already made FC Twente’s direction clear. Although the Tukkers have said goodbye to a number of familiar faces, the core of the squad has remained largely intact. Left-back Mats Rots left for a record fee of around sixteen million euros to TSG Hoffenheim. Club icon Ricky van Wolfswinkel also brought his career to an end, while Bas Kuipers, Alec van Hoorenbeeck and Przemysław Tytoń were among those to depart.

In return, several eye-catching arrivals have come through the door. The headline act is Weghorst. The 53-cap international was Ten Hag’s dream target and must help FC Twente turn superiority in play into goals and wins more often. Zerrouki’s permanent return also looks a major injection of quality. The Algerian knows the club inside out and already showed during his loan spell last season how valuable he can be.

IMAGO

Aske Adelgaard must fill the gap left by Mats Rots’ departure, while Joël Drommel returns to the club where he broke through after five years away. Officially, Lars Unnerstall still starts the season as first-choice goalkeeper, but Drommel is expected to provide serious competition for the spot. Twente have also brought in Remko Pasveer. The experienced goalkeeper appears to have been signed mainly to strengthen the elite sporting culture within the squad through his mentality and experience.

Over the coming weeks, there could still be a few more incomings and outgoings. FC Twente are braced for interest in several starters and have not ruled out further reinforcements towards the end of the transfer window. For now, though, the most important pieces of the puzzle appear to be in place, allowing Van den Brom to focus mainly on continuing his team’s development.

Results in pre-season

FC Twente enjoyed a solid pre-season. The Tukkers beat Aberdeen (1-0), Sportfreunde Lotte (3-1), PAOK (3-2) and FC Emmen (3-0), drew with KAA Gent (2-2) and lost only to KRC Genk (2-1). The biggest disappointment came in the Europa League qualifiers. Ferencváros proved too strong over two matches, winning 4-3 on aggregate, so the Tukkers had to continue their European campaign in the Conference League qualifying rounds.

After that Europa League exit, Twente responded in style. In the first leg against DAC 1904, Van den Brom’s side immediately showed their resilience. FC Twente ran out convincing 6-0 winners and took a huge step towards the Conference League play-offs.

What stood out was Van den Brom’s willingness to act after the elimination against Ferencváros. The coach made no fewer than four changes. They worked brilliantly. With Zerrouki as the holding midfielder, Daouda Weidmann as the box-to-box midfielder and Daan Rots as the attacking midfielder, FC Twente looked more dynamic and dangerous than in their previous European matches. Van den Brom may well have found his ideal midfield with that setup.

At the back, the changes also paid off straight away. Robin Pröpper took his chance in central defence and appears to have played his way into the starting XI for the time being. That will probably come at the expense of Ruud Nijstad, who failed to impress in the return against Ferencváros and also picked up a minor injury.

IMAGO

The style of play

Van den Brom is sensibly building on the style that brought Twente so much success last season. The Tukkers again want to pin opponents back early and create chances through polished positional play.

There are a few tweaks in emphasis, though. Zerrouki, operating as the holding midfielder, takes care of the build-up and provides balance in midfield, while Daouda Weidmann has more freedom to run beyond the ball. The French-Ivorian brings extra dynamism with his movement, while Daan Rots pops up between the lines more often from the number 10 role. That split of responsibilities worked superbly against DAC 1904.

Weghorst’s arrival also has a major impact on Twente’s attacking play. The striker is not only a focal point in the penalty area, he also regularly drops deep to link the play. That opens space for the wingers, who must threaten with their pace and runs in behind. Sondre Ørjasæter in particular looks capable of benefiting from that.

Out of possession, FC Twente continue to press high. That brought the team plenty of success last season and formed a key part of the foundation for their low goals-against tally.

IMAGO

The key player

Sondre Ørjasæter could easily develop into one of the Eredivisie’s biggest entertainers this season. The Norwegian already made a huge impression last term with his pace, dribbling and creativity, but his performances were not always rewarded with goals or assists. That was not only down to his own output, but also to the wastefulness of team-mates on many of the chances he created.

That is exactly why Weghorst’s arrival is so intriguing. While Twente regularly struggled last season to turn superiority in play into goals, Ørjasæter now has a striker alongside him who so often knows where the net is when he gets the right service. Everything points to the Norwegian left winger being ready for his definitive breakthrough in the Eredivisie. ESPN analyst Kenneth Perez was still full of praise for the winger last month and stated that Twente "have gold in their hands" with the 22-year-old Norwegian.

IMAGO

Who will break through?

Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink is regarded as one of the biggest talents to come through FC Twente’s academy. The 20-year-old striker made a good impression during pre-season and showed he has the qualities to develop into a starter in time.

A definitive breakthrough this season is far from guaranteed, however. With Wout Weghorst, Van den Brom has an undisputed first-choice striker at his disposal, so Vennegoor of Hesselink looks set to make do with substitute appearances for the time being.

Still, the busy fixture list in particular could open the door. FC Twente want to qualify for the league phase of the Conference League and then hope to make a real impact in Europe as well. On top of that, there is still the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup. Vennegoor of Hesselink therefore seems likely to get enough minutes.

IMAGO

When will the season be a success?

FC Twente will again compete for the top places in the Eredivisie this season. The competition, though, looks stronger than last year. PSV, Ajax and Feyenoord again have plenty of quality, while AZ and FC Utrecht are not hiding their ambitions either. Another top-four finish would therefore be an impressive achievement.

Europe matters too. The elimination against Ferencváros was a major setback, but a strong continental run is still there to be had via the Conference League. If Van den Brom’s side reach the league phase and then play a meaningful role in it, that would give the season extra shine.

(Bold) predictions

Player of the Year: Sondre Ørjasæter. The Norwegian already showed last season that he possesses exceptional qualities, but at that stage he did not have enough output for the level of his performances. With Weghorst as a focal point and finisher, I expect Ørjasæter to improve his numbers significantly and become Twente’s great entertainer.

Biggest disappointment: Aske Adelgaard. The Dane may have the toughest task in FC Twente’s squad: replacing Mats Rots. Last season, Rots developed into one of the Tukkers’ standout performers thanks to his huge attacking drive. Adelgaard showed at Go Ahead Eagles that he has enough quality, but there he managed only one goal and two assists in 27 Eredivisie matches.

Best signing: Wout Weghorst. Weghorst will get his goals for Twente this season and prove his value to Van den Brom’s side in the process. With players such as Ørjasæter, Daan Rots and Pjaca, there is enough creativity behind him to provide the service.

Top scorer: Wout Weghorst. Expectations are high, but Weghorst has the quality to meet them. As mentioned above, he looks set to get enough service.

Final Eredivisie position: fourth place. The squad look strong once again and the club have made a number of targeted signings. The competition at the top of the Eredivisie is fierce, though, which makes another fourth-place finish both realistic and impressive.

European result: Conference League quarter-final. The 6-0 win over DAC 1904 is the start of a strong run. Twente are going to qualify for the league phase of the Conference League and will ultimately reach the quarter-finals.

Other season previews

In the build-up to the opening round of Eredivisie fixtures, we are putting the spotlight on all eighteen clubs this week. Below are the club previews that have already been published:

ADO Den Haag

Ajax

AZ

Cambuur

Excelsior

Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard

Go Ahead Eagles

FC Groningen

sc Heerenveen

NEC

PEC Zwolle

PSV

TelstarFC Twente

Share your own bold predictions for FC Twente in the comments too!











