Pre-season is almost over, the first competitive matches have been played and the transfer window is in full swing. The new Eredivisie season is now just around the corner. In a series of season previews, we are putting all 18 Eredivisie clubs under the microscope this week. This instalment focuses on ADO Den Haag. We analyse their summer business, dive into Robin Peter's style of play, pick out a player who could surprise and make a number of other (bold) predictions for the new season.

ADO are back in the top flight in the Netherlands after five seasons away. The Hague side won the Keuken Kampioen Divisie title in style last term. Now a new phase begins.

Keeping Peter in charge looks like a major plus. The 39-year-old German is a talented and ambitious coach whose attacking style is built around front-foot football and pressing.

The big question is whether Peter's side can bring that to the Eredivisie as well. If they can, ADO will not only stay up but also give Dutch football fans something to enjoy.

IMAGO

Incoming and outgoing transfers

Mark Wotte, ADO's experienced technical director, has already brought in five new players this summer: goalkeeper Niclas Thiede (VfL Bochum), central defender Lasse Wilhelm (1. FC Saarbrücken), midfielder Jan Zamburek (Heracles Almelo), goal poacher Donát Bárány (Debreceni VSC) and talented striker Yannick Eduardo (TSG Hoffenheim).

Out went star player Jari Vlak, who joined CD Castellón for €600,000. Peter also lost an important starter in Steven van der Sloot, who signed for Fortuna Düsseldorf. Cult hero Diogo Tomas moved to AIK in Sweden. Milan Hokke is still an ADO player for now despite a multi-million bid from Union Sint-Gillis. The left-footer, who came through at Feyenoord, would be an asset to plenty of Eredivisie clubs.

ADO have a talented squad, but they could still do with two or three Eredivisie-ready additions in the final month of the window. According to Tubantia, FC Twente's Arno Verschuren was a possible target, but the experienced midfielder is not keen on a move to the court city.

Pre-season results

ADO had a much calmer pre-season than last year, when Peter was only appointed halfway through July. The promoted side also came through their friendlies unbeaten.

They brushed aside Laakkwartier (1-5) and the Westlands Elftal (0-6) before also beating KV Mechelen (2-3) and Lommel SK (0-4).

Then came a flat end to pre-season in the shape of a lifeless 0-0 draw with Greece's Asteras Tripolis. On Saturday evening, ADO head to Alkmaar for a tough first test against AZ.

IMAGO

The style of play

Peter's ADO side have a number of clear hallmarks. Pieter Zwart, the tactical mastermind at Voetbal International, did not call it the promotion of pressing last season for nothing.

ADO dominated the Keuken Kampioen Divisie with fiercely aggressive pressing, dominant possession and attractive positional play. It is easy to see Peter learned his trade at RB Leipzig.

The coming months will show which parts of that game can survive in the Eredivisie, where the level of opposition will obviously be a lot higher. A first clue will arrive this month when ADO travel to AZ and Feyenoord.

The key player

Juho Kilo has grown into one of ADO's mainstays over the past two seasons. In their title-winning campaign, the 24-year-old Finn also added end product to his game.

This summer ADO rewarded Kilo with a new contract until mid-2029, with the option of an extra season. His Finland debut probably is not far away now.

Kilo is an intelligent and complete midfielder who does not shy away from the dirty work. That is exactly the sort of thing fans in The Hague love to see.

Who will break through?

Illaijh de Ruijter only recently turned 19, but he has already made 44 appearances for ADO. He missed a large part of last season with a knee injury, which makes the coming year especially important for the multifunctional wide player from Maassluis.

Speaking to Omroep West, De Ruijter already indicated that at least one long-cherished dream of his is coming true. "I'm in FIFA now as well, so I'm looking forward to that. It is something I thought about during my holiday. I haven't ordered the game yet, but I will do that soon."

IMAGO

When is the season a success?

Back at the start of April, Wotte had already set out his ambition when he appeared on ESPN's Tekengeld podcast. "We want to make ourselves safe as quickly as possible and then see how high we can still finish."

He then went one step further. "You can make it very politically correct and easy for yourself by saying the season is a success if we stay up, but we also have a bit of Hague bravado about us. In five years, we want to be a structural mid-table side who regularly compete for the European places."

"Ultimately, we are not in it for 14th or 15th place. We are more ambitious than that, but at the same time we also just want to remain a healthy club. Naturally, we do not want to follow the Vitesse scenario," Wotte said.

For most ADO supporters, automatic survival would already make this season a success. If Peter's side manage that while sticking to his recognisable style of play, even more Eredivisie followers will look on positively.

IMAGO

(Bold) predictions

Player of the year: Juho Kilo. After Vlak's departure, he has to become the driving force in The Hague, especially if ADO do not manage to bring in a number of reinforcements with Eredivisie experience.

Biggest disappointment: Lasse Wilhelm. The German arrived on a free transfer from the 3. Liga, a level significantly below the Eredivisie. He also faces strong competition from Hokke, Matteo Waem and Pascal Mulder, who have already proved themselves at ADO.

Best signing: Yannick Eduardo. He made his Bundesliga debut for Hoffenheim last season after producing no fewer than 12 goals and five assists for FC Dordrecht in the first half of the campaign. He earned the Schapekoppen a record fee of no less than €2.6 million and can now show what he can do over a season at ADO.

Top scorer: Donát Bárány. The two-time Hungary international scored no fewer than 60 goals in 152 official matches for Debreceni VSC and is therefore a proven goal poacher.

Final Eredivisie position: 15th place. ADO will secure a second season in the Eredivisie, after which the club can start looking a little higher again. If their young talents continue to develop at the highest level in the Netherlands as well, the future looks bright.

Other season previews

Ajax

AZ

In the build-up to the first round of Eredivisie fixtures, we are putting the spotlight on all 18 clubs this week. Curious when the season preview of your favourite club will be published? Ask in the comments. And share your own (bold) predictions about ADO as well.