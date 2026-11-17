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Sean Steur is highly critical of the Netherlands Under-21s. The midfielder says Michael Reiziger's team played with fire in their 3-2 play-off defeat by Denmark Under-21s.

The Netherlands Under-21s trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in Almere and often looked nervous. Goals from Thom van Bergen and Devin Haen still secured the Dutch a place at the European Championship.

'The start was unbelievably bad. It's very different playing football when you know you're 3-0 up. It's just difficult, even though you think it will be very easy,' Steur sighed afterwards on ESPN.

Steur feared missing out on the European Championship during the match. 'You don't want to end up on the internet over something like that. Especially when you're playing at home. That wouldn't be very good for our image.'

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Captain Givairo Read was unhappy too. 'We didn't win any duels. Denmark were much more aggressive and much sharper. That simply can't happen. It's an all-or-nothing match.'

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Read is relieved the Netherlands Under-21s recovered to secure their European Championship place. 'I'm certainly relieved. We made it very tense, but we've got it. I think we fought like one big family, so I'm happy about that.'

The European Championship will take place from 16 June to 3 July 2027 in Albania and Serbia.

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The draw for next summer's finals takes place on 29 November. Belgrade will host the ceremony.