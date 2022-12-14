'Seamless and great' - Famous freestyler Ben Black on his memorable experience at Qatar watching every single World Cup match

Ben Black is having a 'seamless experience' in Qatar and the famous freestyler has watched 61 matches in the competition thus far.

WHAT HAPPENED? The freestyler has been in Qatar since the very first day of the World Cup and is loving every bit of the tournament which is being held in the Arab world for the first time in history. He also picked Education City Stadium as his favourite venue for its easy accessibility. Despite around four matches being held ina day during the group stages, Ben Black has found a way to travel around Doha easily and managed to watch every single game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Goal, Black said, "For me it was a very normal football experience. It is exactly what you’d expect. For me personally, I had a pretty seamless experience. The people I spoke to had a pretty good experience (as well). No one was like ‘I was waiting for an hour to get into’. I have not once heard anything like that. It’s all just going through security, get into the stadium, putting your ticket in, no problem."

It did get a bit hard for Ben Black on the final group stage games where two games where held simultaneously. He had to leave stadiums a bit early to catch the second game as well. But it worked out in the end says Black.

He added, "Everything was pretty good until the simultaneous games (in the group stages) and then it got really hard on matchday 3 right? So there were two times when we had like shaky moments where one of the games was one of the Moroccan games. So we went to the other game first, watched for a while, got in the car, went to the Morocco game and just as they were closing the gates, we got in. All good no stress. And then the other time, we went to the Brazil and Cameroon game and we watched that. And we got there and it was like 60 or 65 minutes but there was a road closed around it and people sent us the other way and we had to literally sprint in. But just about made it in time."

The British freestyle mentioned that watching a match with Cameroonian fans was his most memorable experience in the World Cup thus far.

He said, "A good example would be Cameroon fans. So I turned up wearing a Brazil top and I was surrounded by loads of Cameroon fans and they were all having a party, dancing. They just embraced me as one of their own. Even though I was wearing an opposition T-shirt, they were loving it, they were having a great time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While he loved watching the World Cup in each and every venue, there were three stadiums that caught the freestyler's imagination. "For me, there has been a few important things. Obviously, ease of access was very important. Education City Stadium is the easiest one to get in. That I am a big fan of. Lusail Stadium is amazing because of how big it is. It is an impressive stadium and Al Bayt Stadium for the way that it looks," Black told Goal.

When asked if watching the matches in stadium where there was an alcohol ban was a problem for him, he replied, "Personally, I have never drunk alcohol in a game anywhere, even in England. I am not a big drinker. So for me, the experience has not been any different."

WHAT NEXT? Argentina booked their World Cup final berth by beating Croatia 3-0 in the first final. Morocco face reigning champions France in the second semifinal on Wednesday. Black will hope to watch the remaining three matches in the World Cup from the stadiums as well.