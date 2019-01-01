SEA Games round-up: Early exit imminent for Malaysia, Vietnam down Indonesia with late winner

Matchday three of the men's football competition at the SEA Games took place over the weekend, with several teams racing to the top of their groups.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Matchday three of the men's football competition at the SEA Games took place over the weekend, with several teams racing to the top of their respective group.

On Friday, Myanmar continued their undefeated streak by edging Timor-Leste 3-1. Aung Kaung Mann opened the scoring as early as the 10th minute, before Htet Phyo Wai doubled their lead in the 36th minute. Elias Mesquita pulled one back for Timor-Leste five minutes from the break, but Hlaing Bo Bo restored Myanmar's two goal lead nine minutes into the second half.

Later that evening, hosts stun favourites Malaysia, Stephan Schröck's 74th minute goal direct from a corner kick the only thing separating the two sides. The 2017 silver medallists are still without a win after two matches, and risk returning home early.

Philippines vs Malaysia match highlights

Group B's matchday three encounters only took place on Sunday, as the opening ceremony was held on Saturday. continued their resurgence, hammering three past Singapore without reply. All the goals were scored in the first half, by Jaroensak Wonggorn (8'), Suphanat Mueanta (19') and Peerawat Akkatam (36').

Laos too edged Brunei by the same scoreline, through goals by Soukaphone Vongchiengkham (18') and Bounphachan Bounkong (52', 67').

But the most anticipated encounter of the matchday was surely the one between and Indonesia which ended 2-1. Sani Rizki opened the scoring for Indonesia in the 23rd minute, pouncing on a goalkeeping gaffe, and Vietnam were made to wait until the 64th minute for the equaliser, Nguyễn Thành Chung nodding in the goal from a corner kick. The match looked to finish in a draw, but in injury time Nguyễn Hoàng Đức struck the winner from outside the box, to help his team maintain their perfect record and to cause Indonesia to slip down to third place in the group.

Vietnam vs Indonesia. Photo by Alvino Hanafi

Matchday four will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!