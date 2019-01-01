Scotland vs Belgium: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Steve Clarke knows his team's hopes of avoiding the play-off route to reach Euro 2020 is fading fast, unless they can beat the world's number one side

will look to give their European Championship dreams a shot in the arm when they host unbeaten qualifying Group I leaders at Hampden Park this week.

Steve Clarke's side struggled to a home defeat against to leave themselves truly adrift of the top two with half of their games complete, and know that unless they can upset the number one-ranked side in the world, their hopes will take another blow.

Captain Andrew Robertson will know that his team can still reach the pancontinental tournament, of which they host several fixtures, no matter what happens in the group stage due to their Nations League showing securing them a play-off berth at the very least.

But any chance of bypassing that safety net to get there on the first chance looks tough against Roberto Martinez's men, who were a force to be reckoned with at last year's World Cup when they finished third.

Game Scotland vs Belgium Date Monday, September 9 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on TUDN En Vivo and ESPN 3. It will not be available for streaming.

US TV channel Online stream TUDN En Vivo N/A

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football. It will be available for streaming on the Sky Go service.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Scotland squad Goalkeepers MacGillivray, Marshall, McLaughlin Defenders Bates, Cooper, Devlin, Mulgrew, O'Donnell, Robertson, Taylor Midfielders Armstrong, Christie, Jack, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay, Snodgrass Forwards Forrest, Fraser, McBurnie, Naismith, Phillips, Russell

Against an opponent tougher than the Russia side they slumped to defeat against, Steve Clarke will likely keep with the same starting line-up for the visit of their rivals from across the English channel.

's Andy Robertson will skipper the side once more then, while 's Liam Cooper will likely pick up a second cap after making his long-awaited international debut last time out.

Potential Scotland starting XI: Marshall; O'Donnell, Mulgrew, Cooper, Robertson; McGinn, McGregor, McTominay; Forrest, McBurnie, Fraser.

Position Belgium squad Goalkeepers Courtois, Mignolet, Sels, Van Crombrugge Defenders Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Denayer, Vertonghen, Mechele, Meunier Midfielders De Bruyne, Tielemans, Vanaken, Carrasco, Verschaeren, Januzaj, Praet, Chadli, Dendoncker Forwards Lukaku, Mertens, Origi, Benteke, Raman, Batshuayi

Having swatted aside San Marino, Roberto Martinez will still be aware of Russia breathing down the neck of his side and as such will likely look to name a strong XI to get the better of his hosts in Glasgow.

He may choose to entirely rotate his strike options up front, with Romelu Lukaku poised to lead a potential front three that could also include Dries Mertens and Christian Benteke.

Potential Belgium starting XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Tielemans, Carrasco; Benteke, Lukaku, Mertens.

Betting & Match Odds

Belgium are outstanding favourites to take the win at 2/5 with bet365. Scotland can be backed at a more distant 8/1 while the draw is available at 4/1.

