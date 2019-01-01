Scotland set Israel test in Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals as Northern Ireland face Bosnia & Herzegovina

Steve Clarke’s side are looking to reach a first major finals since 1998 and their first European Championship since the summer of 1996

will face Israel in a play-off semi-final as they seek to reach a first major finals since the 1998 World Cup.

Elsewhere, the will take on Slovakia as Mick McCarthy endeavours to deliver qualification for another international tournament, while tackle & Herzegovina.

Norway face , with the winners of that contest representing a potential play-off final opponent for Scotland, while Georgia meet Belarus and North Macedonia are the opponents for North Macedonia.

The last of the semi-final fixtures will see – who stunned at Euro 2016 – take on Romania and Hungary face off against Bulgaria.

