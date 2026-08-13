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Al Nassr v Al Qadsiah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Scoring machine: Quenionis stamps his mark with an exceptional record for Al-Qadsiah

Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah
Al Shabab
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League
J. Quinones
Saudi Arabia
Mexico

The Mexican star shines

Mexican striker Julián Quiñones kept up his remarkable form for Al-Qadsiah with a starring role in Thursday evening's thrilling 2-1 win over Al-Shabab, in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Shabab struck first. Then Al-Qadsiah turned it around through the brilliance of Quiñones, who set up the equaliser for Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat before taking it upon himself to score the winner, leading his side to their first three points of the new season.

Read also: between Ronaldo's readiness and the Al-Aqidi puzzle, Postecoglou unleashes surprises before the Al-Fateh clash

His impact went beyond the win. The Mexican continued to rack up historic numbers in an Al-Qadsiah shirt since joining the club, cementing his status as one of the most prominent attackers in the side.

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King Cup
Al-Wehda crest
Al-Wehda
ALW
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
King Cup
Al Taee crest
Al Taee
ALT
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ

According to football statistics network "Opta", Quiñones has scored and provided an assist in the same Pro League match six times in an Al-Qadsiah shirt, the highest figure for any player in the club's history in the competition.

Nobody comes close. Brazilian Bismarck Ferreira managed the same feat in just three matches, and the Mexican has once again confirmed he is one of the team's most important weapons in the Roshn League.

Quiñones was crowned top scorer of the previous Roshn League campaign with 33 goals, edging out Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney by a single goal.

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