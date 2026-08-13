Mexican striker Julián Quiñones kept up his remarkable form for Al-Qadsiah with a starring role in Thursday evening's thrilling 2-1 win over Al-Shabab, in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Shabab struck first. Then Al-Qadsiah turned it around through the brilliance of Quiñones, who set up the equaliser for Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat before taking it upon himself to score the winner, leading his side to their first three points of the new season.

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His impact went beyond the win. The Mexican continued to rack up historic numbers in an Al-Qadsiah shirt since joining the club, cementing his status as one of the most prominent attackers in the side.

According to football statistics network "Opta", Quiñones has scored and provided an assist in the same Pro League match six times in an Al-Qadsiah shirt, the highest figure for any player in the club's history in the competition.

Nobody comes close. Brazilian Bismarck Ferreira managed the same feat in just three matches, and the Mexican has once again confirmed he is one of the team's most important weapons in the Roshn League.

Quiñones was crowned top scorer of the previous Roshn League campaign with 33 goals, edging out Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney by a single goal.