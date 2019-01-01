Scoring in the Champions League was my childhood dream - Senegal's Krepin Diatta

The Teranga Lions midfielder’s late goal earned Brugge a point away at Galatasaray

midfielder Krepin Diatta says his injury-time equaliser for against on Tuesday saw him realising his childhood dream of scoring in the .

Although the point earned by Brugge from the 1-1 draw could not send the Belgians into the knockout phase of the competition, the club avoided defeat on the road in a Group A encounter.

It was Diatta's debut goal in the Champions League.

“It was not an easy match because every time I touched the ball, I was screamed at,” Diatta was quoted as saying by WiwSport.

“To score in the Champions League was my childhood dream. It was a very important goal but the team still showed a very good state of mind. It was not easy facing away fans. Our team is solid and we took this very important point.”

An overexcited Diatta could not contain his emotions after his goal as he removed his shirt while celebrating.

The over-celebration earned him a second yellow card together with his Angolan teammate Clinton Mata.

“The red card? It was an excess of euphoria,” Diatta said.

“It was not an easy match because every time I touched the ball, I was screamed at. I wanted to show that I was still in the game and I think that was the right answer. It was stupid to take the red card like that.”

Diatta’s goal was Brugge’s third in the group stages this season with the other two interestingly being scored by another African, ’s Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis against .