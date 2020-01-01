'Scholes was one of the best midfielders in the world' - Fernandes eager to emulate Man Utd legend

The Portuguese star believes he plays similarly to the Old Trafford icon - a player he rates very highly

Bruno Fernandes believes Paul Scholes was one of the best midfielders in the world as he looks to bring a similar style of play to .

Scholes spent his entire career with the Red Devils, making over 700 appearances for the club and winning 11 Premier League titles.

While rarely singled out for his individual brilliance, Scholes was a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson's side for nearly 20 years and was more than capable of chipping in with a few goals.

Fernandes has himself become quickly accustomed to goals at Old Trafford and singled out Scholes as a player he's looking to emulate.

"Maybe I'm more closer to Paul Scholes. Scholes was a guy who likes to be in the box, who likes to give an assist, who likes to score a lot of goals," Fernandes told The Official Manchester United Podcast.

"It's funny, I remember when we were about to play [at home] last season, and I was in the dining room with Fred, and on the television they were playing all Paul Scholes' goals in a Manchester United shirt [on MUTV]. We had eaten, but we just stayed there to watch all of the goals of his.

"It was funny because I was talking to Fred, and I said to him, 'You see what Paul Scholes is doing, you need to be more closer to the goal, because if not, you will never score!' And then Fred, in that game, he scored twice!

"I appreciate Scholes a lot but maybe because, at that time for me in , when Scholes was playing at his best level, it was difficult for us to see English football, maybe it was because Spanish football was closer so it was more on the television, and we grew up with those names.

"I think Scholes was one of the best midfielders in the world. For , a lot of people talk about Frank Lampard because he scored a lot of goals of course, one of the best in England too, you have Steven Gerrard too, but I think Scholes is the one who makes more difference than anyone else.

"And before everyone starts talking about this, I haven't seen every midfielder in England, ok? But I think in the last generation, those three were the three best ones, and for me Scholes was best."