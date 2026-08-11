Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged his former club to try to sign Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, ahead of Atletico Madrid, despite describing the Argentina defender as a "nutcase" and an "absolute clown".

The 28-year-old Argentine looks set to leave Tottenham this summer after being cleared to join Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side are in intensive talks with Spurs, with only a few million separating the two clubs.

United, meanwhile, are hunting fresh options to bolster Michael Carrick's squad before the new season kicks off. A third-place finish in the Premier League last term booked their spot in the Champions League.

Scholes tore into Romero's reckless, undisciplined defending at Tottenham. Then, surprisingly, he called on United to snatch him ahead of Atletico.

Discussing potential targets on the "The Good, the Bad and the Football" podcast, he said: "This is one you might laugh at. Cristian Romero from Tottenham."

He added, as reported by the "Daily Mail": "I know this might sound ridiculous, but I think I like him. I think he's a nutcase. He's a very good defender, but he does some daft things. He's a clown in every sense of the word."

"He seems like a very popular defender, really," he continued. "I know this might sound strange, but I think the Old Trafford fans would love him."

Central defence is the priority, Scholes reckons, if United are to kick on in the years ahead.

"I think centre-back is probably the most important position that needs addressing," he said. "You need reliable defenders in the Premier League. Ideally they should be physically fit enough to play in most of the games."

He concluded: "Harry Maguire isn't, but Martinez picks up a lot of injuries. We have the young Ayden Heaven, who I think is a very promising talent, but he'll still make mistakes. He's young."