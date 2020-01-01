Scholes brands Lingard 'not good enough' and suggests he could leave Man Utd

The midfielder scored against the Austrian side but that wasn't enough to impress the club legend

Paul Scholes has criticised Jesse Lingard after Wednesday's win over LASK, saying the midfielder has not been good enough recently.

That criticism came despite Lingard scoring his side's opener against the Austrian club on a night where Man Utd won 2-1 to seal a spot in the quarter-finals with a 7-1 aggregate victory.

Lingard scored in the 57th minute but was taken out of the match minutes later, a move that Scholes said was telling and may suggest that he could be leaving the club in the off-season.

"Recently, he's not been good enough," Scholes said on BT Sport of Lingard. "To bring him off after an hour when he definitely won't start on Monday that was a little sign, and Fred as well, that he [manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] might be getting rid of them.

"I know what he's capable of, but at United he's just become a squad player. Unless there are a lot of injuries I don't see Jesse getting a run of games.

"I like Jesse, but I can't see him getting a run of games."

Lingard has been a regular in the squad under Solskjaer this season but has started only 20 of his 39 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of next season, has netted four goals this term, including just one in the Premier League.

Lingard's dip in form as well as the impending end of his deal at Old Trafford has seen him linked with an exit from Man Utd, a club where he rose through the youth ranks to become a first-team star.

Last month the international addressed his future with the club, saying he is hopeful he'll be at Old Trafford for many years to come

“Like I say, I've been at United for so long and I love it and I'll keep on loving it," Lingard told the Manchester Evening News.

“I train with a smile and go in with a smile because it's my job and I love what I do and I love the club as well.”

After advancing past the last 16 of the Europa League, Man Utd will face Copenhagen in the single-leg quarter-final on Monday in Cologne.