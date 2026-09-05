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FC Schalke 04 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Translated by

Schalke strip Bayern Munich of top spot and break two historic streaks

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Germany

Schalke ends Bayern's dominance at the top of Germany

Bayern Munich squandered top spot in the German league following their goalless draw (0-0) at hosts Schalke on Saturday evening. The newly promoted side didn't just snatch a precious point. They ended two historic runs for the Bavarian giants.

According to "Sky Sports", Bayern Munich failed to find the net in a Bundesliga match for the first time since February 2025. That slip cost them the summit they had held for so long, surrendering the lead for the first time since the second round of the 2024-2025 season.

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For 67 consecutive rounds, Bayern imposed absolute dominance at the top, an unprecedented record. Vincent Kompany's men had broken the previous mark back in November 2025 against Freiburg: 43 consecutive rounds, a record Bayern themselves had held since the 1973-1974 season. The irony? Freiburg are the very side who now sit top of the table after the second round.

This draw against Schalke dropped Bayern Munich to fourth, at least temporarily. The Bavarians will look to get back on track in their next match, a trip to the Saarland region as guests of Elversberg. The elated newcomers have just claimed a second successive win, this one against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Bodoe/Glimt crest
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
Bundesliga
Union Berlin crest
Union Berlin
FCU
Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
S04
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