Real Madrid prepare to face Barcelona in next Sunday's eagerly anticipated Clasico, and the criticism of the Spanish club's handling of young talent is flaring up once again.

Spanish newspaper"Mundo Deportivo" shone a light on Chema Andrés, the Brighton midfielder who came through Real Madrid's academy and has become the focus of the British press, who have handed him the nickname "Baby Rodri".

The 21-year-old is still finding his feet at Brighton, having joined last September, yet his arrival in the English league has reopened the debate over Real Madrid's decision to let him go. The report sees it as all the more pointed given the problems it believes the team are suffering in midfield.

Midfield crisis haunts Real Madrid before the Clasico

The newspaper argues that Real Madrid boast, perhaps, one of the best goalkeepers in Europe in terms of saves, alongside a striker who ranks among the top scorers in the world, pointing to Thibaut Courtois and Kylian Mbappé. Yet the team suffer from a clear gap between the defensive and attacking lines.

When they lose the ball, the Spanish side split into two halves, the report explains, no matter how much effort Federico Valverde pours in or how hard Aurélien Tchouaméni tries to juggle multiple duties in midfield.

It added that the lack of sufficient defensive graft from Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé, alongside the presence of Bellingham and Arda Güler, hands opponents the chance to exploit the spaces and move cleverly. That only makes controlling matches harder.

The departure of Luka Modric and the retirement of Toni Kroos left a clear mark on the midfield, according to the report, leaving Real Madrid still struggling to dictate the rhythm of play ahead of the anticipated clash with Barcelona.

Why has the British press called him "Baby Rodri"?

Chema Andrés came through Real Madrid's academy "La Fábrica" before trying his luck in the German league with Stuttgart, then moved to Brighton in September 2026 in search of a fresh chance to prove himself.

His short spell at Brighton has not stopped the British press drawing comparisons. His style of play and his movement in midfield have prompted them to liken him to Rodri, the Manchester City and Spain star, and to christen him "Baby Rodri".

Brighton sit in a notable position in the English league, having become one of the teams chasing the Champions League places, while Andrés hopes to seize his chances and prove he can contribute in one of the strongest leagues in Europe.

Talk of his brilliance needs context, though. The player is still at the start of his journey at Brighton and has not yet had the time to paint a full picture of his level and potential across a long season.

11 million euros for 50% of his transfer rights

Here lies the irony the "Mundo Deportivo" report seizes on: Real Madrid banked 11 million euros for 50% of the transfer rights of Andrés, a player who never got a real chance to prove himself with the first team at the Santiago Bernabéu.

It slammed the club's policy towards young talent, arguing that Real Madrid treat their academy as a source of financial revenue rather than a pool of players who might answer the team's technical needs.

Those criticisms carry extra weight given the midfield problems the report raises, even if it is too early to claim Andrés would have offered the solution had he stayed with the Spanish side.

Valverde the only academy representative in the Clasico

The Mundo Deportivo report also noted that José Mourinho will field just one academy graduate in the Clasico against Barcelona: Federico Valverde.

The writer recalled the historic idea that blended the big stars with the rising talents from the academy, known as "Zidanes y Pavones", reckoning it now belongs firmly to the past.