'Scary' Bielik and 'golden boy' Nelson ready to star for Arsenal, claims Bramall

The ex-Gunners defender believes two of his former team-mates are ready to make their mark for Unai Emery's side after encouraging loan spells

Cohen Bramall has tipped Krystian Bielik to return to and make his mark next season.

The 21-year-old - who can play at centre-back or in defensive midfield - spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan with Charlton Athletic and made a big impression at The Valley, helping the Addicks to promotion back to the Championship via the play-offs.

He is currently away with for the European Under-21s Championships and earlier this week spoke publicly about his future, admitting he would have to leave Arsenal if he was not giving an opportunity with Unai Emery’s senior side next season.

"My future is unknown but there is one thing I can say for sure: I will definitely not go back to Arsenal Under-23 team,” said Bielik.

“At this stage it wouldn’t make sense. If I do not receive the possibility to join the first team permanently, I will have to look for other solutions.

“I feel like a senior player now so I want to play senior football. This is, however, not the right moment to discuss these issues as I want to be 100% focused on the European Championships.”

With Arsenal having to make do with a limited transfer budget this summer there is a good chance that some of the club’s talented younsgters will get a chance in the first-team next season.

And those opportunities should be boosted further by Freddie Ljungberg’ - who was Under-23s boss last season - moving up to join Emery’s coaching staff for the coming campaign.

Bramall will not be around to stake his own claim having been told his contract will not be renewed once it expires at the end of this month, but the 23-year-old has spent the past two-and-a-half years at the Emirates Stadium since joining from Hednesford Town.

So he has seen first hand the quality of the youngsters Arsenal have within their ranks, and he believes Bielik is now ready to make the step up.

“I think Krystian is a scary player,” Bramall exclusively told Goal. “He can make it.

“I think a lot more youngsters will get an opportunity now with Freddie there, especially in the cup games and the .

“Freddie has coached us for the whole season, he knows who is ready, who isn’t and who is ready to go out on loan.”

Another player who Bramall thinks should be getting regular game time in the first-team next season is Reiss Nelson.

The winger, currently away with at the Under-21 Euros, spent last season on loan with in the .

That spell in will have been an important learning curve for the 19-year-old, who started the campaign in scintillating style - scoring six goals in his first 11 games.

Nelson was unable to maintain that level of form, but still ended the season having made 29 appearances and was one of six candidates for the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Year award.

And Bramall believes his former team-mate now needs to be handed the opportunity to impress in north London.

“Reiss is ready now,” said the left-back “I don’t think he has to go out on loan again.

“Out of everyone, he is the golden boy who can go on and make it.

“But there is a lot of youngsters there and I think next season with the Europa League there will be a lot more chances for people like Xavier [Amaechi], Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock.

“There’s loads. Ben Sheaf I think deserves a chance. He’s had an unlucky time with his injures. But I think he’s ready.”