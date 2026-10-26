Scare for Jermaine Pennant: former Liverpool player attacked by a dog, 50 stitches in his leg

Jermaine Pennant, the former Liverpool and Arsenal footballer, was attacked by a German shepherd before his inseparable dog, King, defended him: "He saved my life." The bite left the former Premier League player with a deep wound to his leg. He went to hospital, where he needed 50 stitches. He will probably have to undergo plastic surgery to reconstruct his calf without scars or holes.





What happened - While Pennant was walking King, an American Akita, a German shepherd off its lead suddenly attacked his dog. The former Arsenal star stepped in to separate them but suffered 4 bites to his right calf in moments, leaving deep, visible wounds. Unable to walk, he needed his partner's help to reach the nearest emergency department in a serious condition. "He saved my life," Pennant stressed, referring to King as he recalled the attack and promptly reported the entire incident to the police.









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