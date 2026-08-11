Turkish authorities have arrested Sebahattin Sirin, whose real name is Muzaffer Sirin, the historic leader of "UltrAslan", the largest supporters' association of Galatasaray. The arrest forms part of a wide-ranging investigation by the public prosecutor's office in Istanbul, and it has rocked the Turkish sporting scene.

The charges against Sirin are severe. They include "organised fraud in the sale of match tickets on the black market", "possession and use of narcotic substances", and "spreading misleading information", alongside causing disturbances inside sports stadiums.

An eight-hour raid uncovers a treasure

Turkish media revealed the details today, Monday. Police raided Sirin's home for eight and a half hours, and inside they found an enormous fortune.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", officers seized more than 1.3 million US dollars in cash and 840,000 euros (the equivalent of 970,000 dollars). They also found quantities of gold and jewellery, sums in various currencies, a pistol, ammunition and four bulletproof vests.

Sirin was detained yesterday, Sunday, just a day after he stirred controversy with a provocative post on the "X" platform. In it, he accused the Turkish justice minister Akin Gurlek of belonging to "a group within the state that wants to crown Fenerbahce champions this season" at the expense of Galatasaray, the holders of the Turkish Super League title.

Neither the justice minister nor Fenerbahce, the traditional rival of Galatasaray, has commented on those accusations.