Lionel Scaloni bid an emotional farewell to Lionel Messi on the night of his international retirement, hailing the Argentina captain as the best player in history.

Messi pulled on an Argentina shirt for the final time in the early hours of Wednesday, scoring one goal and setting up two more in a comfortable 3-0 friendly win over Benin.

"I never imagined in my life that I would coach the best footballer in history," Scaloni said at the post-match press conference. "Coaching Messi was a dream come true."

Speaking to Argentine network "ESPN", he added: "I am grateful for this opportunity I was given to be with him, and it will be sad not to see him again. My tears are flowing because so many thoughts are running through my mind. He has left us a great legacy. This story will continue, but he will remain someone irreplaceable."

Life without Messi starts now. "We now have to carry on without him. It will be difficult, because what we have been through in these last few years is not normal. We are capable of dealing with it. We have some talented young players. However strong the team is, it is not easy to convince people how difficult the situation is."

The Argentina boss went on: "I have played with great players, and I have seen many, but what he offers I have not seen in anyone else. He is incomparable, he is one of a kind. The best player of all time has gone."

Emotion had gripped the dressing room too. "My team-mates were nervous today. They wanted Leo to leave in the best possible way. Everyone, even the big players, look at him in the same way and wish him all the best. Everyone has been talking to him since Sunday, so it was not easy for anyone."

Fresh faces offer Scaloni a way forward. "New players have joined us, which brings a fresh perspective and allows us to play on a wider scale, something that was not available to us before. We are trying to integrate them and see how they cooperate. Everyone has to contribute."

Collective football, he insists, is the answer. "The only way to make up for Messi's absence is good collective play. At present, we lack that player capable of making that leap, capable of changing the course of a match in a moment, capable of turning things upside down on a bad day with a moment of brilliance. There are very good players, but no one like him. There will never be a player like him."

His final words carried a note of wonder. "We must be grateful for everything he has given us. If things go well, I will continue as coach, but it is astonishing to see another player like him, leaving behind a great legacy at the age of 39. He deserved this night, a night like this."



