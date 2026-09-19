Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1083512758.jpgANP
Sam Vreeswijk
Translated by

SC Heerenveen thrash Sparta Rotterdam on their own ground and finally record another victory

Sparta Rotterdam vs SC Heerenveen
Sparta Rotterdam
SC Heerenveen
Eredivisie
N. Courtens
M. Farji
L. Smans
J. Trenskow
M. Rivera

SC Heerenveen finally have another win on the board. Robin Veldman’s side proved far too strong for Sparta Rotterdam at Het Kasteel, running out 0-4 winners. Nolhan Courtens, Jacob Trenskow, Maxence Rivera and Marko Farji got the goals.

Heerenveen opened the season with a 1-0 home win over FC Twente, but the Frisians had failed to collect another three points after that. Sparta had also managed just one win by kick-off, a 1-3 away victory at Telstar on 14 August.

Following a drab opening spell, Heerenveen went in front in the 28th minute. Courtens turned in from close range after an excellent pass from Levi Smans: 0-1.

From there, Heerenveen carved out several chances to make it 0-2. Michael Brouwer first kept Sparta in the game, but he could do nothing about Trenskow’s low finish into the far corner.

Back out for the second half, Heerenveen picked up where they had left off against a Sparta side that looked powerless. Rivera won a foot race, cut inside and had all the room he needed to fire in the 0-3 at the near post.

Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
SC Heerenveen crest
SC Heerenveen
HEE

Forced to take risks, Sparta left space at the back. Heerenveen punished them through substitute Farji, who scored via Nick Verschuren: 0-4. That was the final score.

With the win, Heerenveen move up to 10th in the Eredivisie. Sparta, still waiting for their first home victory, are provisionally 14th.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google