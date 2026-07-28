SC Heerenveen receive foreign bid of €6.5 million

SC Braga are pushing hard to sign Marcus Linday. The Portuguese club submitted an opening bid of €6.5 million to sc Heerenveen, De Telegraaf reported on Tuesday.

Heerenveen rejected that first offer straight away. The Frisian club want more for the 23-year-old forward from Sweden. Transfermarkt currently values Linday at €5 million.

Back in January 2025, Heerenveen signed Linday from Swedish club Västerås SK for €1.7 million. His contract at the Abe Lenstra Stadion still has three seasons left to run.

At the start of June, Braga had already offered €5 million for Linday. Fabrizio Romano reported that both clubs were in talks over a transfer, which therefore failed to get off the ground.

Braga believe Linday is open to an adventure in Portugal. It remains to be seen whether Heerenveen will receive a new bid in the short term, or whether Braga will look elsewhere.

A year and a half ago, when he arrived in Heerenveen, it was already clear that the feeling around a club had to be right for him. At the time, he could also have chosen Feyenoord, FC Twente and Club Brugge, but opted for Friesland.

So far, Linday has managed three goals and five assists in 54 matches for Heerenveen. He has now started preparations for the new season.