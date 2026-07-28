SC Braga are stepping up their move for Marcus Linday. The Portuguese club submitted an opening bid of €6.5 million to sc Heerenveen, De Telegraaf reported on Tuesday.

Heerenveen rejected that first offer straight away. The Frisian club want more for the 23-year-old forward from Sweden. Transfermarkt currently values Linday at €5 million.

Back in January 2025, Heerenveen signed Linday from Swedish club Västerås SK for €1.7 million. His contract at the Abe Lenstra Stadion still has three seasons left to run.

Earlier in June, Braga had already come in with a €5 million bid for Linday. Fabrizio Romano reported that both clubs were in talks over a transfer, but that move failed to get off the ground.

According to Braga, Linday is open to an adventure in Portugal. Whether a new bid arrives at Heerenveen in the short term, or Braga turn their attention elsewhere, remains to be seen.

Even when he arrived in Heerenveen a year and a half ago, it was already clear that his feeling about a club had to be right. At the time, he could also have chosen Feyenoord, FC Twente and Club Brugge, but opted for Friesland.

So far, Linday has managed three goals and five assists in 54 matches for Heerenveen. He has now started preparations for the new season.