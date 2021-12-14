From SC East Bengal to Kerala Blasters - What are the biggest defeats of each ISL team?

The current edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) has already thrown up some high-scoring games. Mumbai City FC inflicted on ATK Mohun Bagan their heaviest defeat in ISL as the Mariners went down 5-1.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City's 7-0 defeat to FC Goa in 2015 is the biggest loss in ISL to date. It was one-way traffic in that game with Semboi Haokip and Dudu Omagbemi scoring hattricks.

However, Mumbai City have inflicted heavy defeats on several other ISL clubs as well. They have imposed heavy defeats on Kerala Blasters (6-1) and Odisha (1-6) as well.

Hyderabad FC's 5-0 defeat to erstwhile ATK FC in 2019 remains their biggest defeat in ISL.

Let us take a look at the biggest defeats of each ISL team in the table below.