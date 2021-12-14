From SC East Bengal to Kerala Blasters - What are the biggest defeats of each ISL team?

Soham Mukherjee

Mumbai City's 7-0 loss to FC goa remains the biggest defeat in ISL...

The current edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) has already thrown up some high-scoring games. Mumbai City FC inflicted on ATK Mohun Bagan their heaviest defeat in ISL as the Mariners went down 5-1.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City's 7-0 defeat to FC Goa in 2015 is the biggest loss in ISL to date. It was one-way traffic in that game with Semboi Haokip and Dudu Omagbemi scoring hattricks.

However, Mumbai City have inflicted heavy defeats on several other ISL clubs as well. They have imposed heavy defeats on Kerala Blasters (6-1) and Odisha (1-6) as well.

Hyderabad FC's 5-0 defeat to erstwhile ATK FC in 2019 remains their biggest defeat in ISL.

Let us take a look at the biggest defeats of each ISL team in the table below.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City Igor Angulo Amrinder

Team

Date

Fixture

Score

ATK Mohun Bagan

1/12/2021

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC

1-5

Bengaluru FC

27/2/2019

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

5-1

Chennaiyin FC

4/1/2021
9/11/2016
25/10/2014

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC
Delhi Dynamos vs Chennaiyin FC
Delhi Dynamos vs Chennaiyin FC

1-4
4-1
4-1

East Bengal

1/12/2020
27/11/2021

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal
East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan

0-3
3-0

FC Goa

27/11/2016

Delhi Dynamos vs FC Goa

5-1

Hyderabad

25/10/2019

ATK FC vs Hyderabad FC

5-0

Jamshedpur

19/2/2020

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

5-0

Mumbai City

17/11/2015

FC Goa vs Mumbai City

7-0

Kerala Blasters

16/12/2018

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters

6-1

NorthEast United

30/12/2017

FC Pune City vs NorthEast United

5-0

Odisha FC

24/2/2021

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC

1-6