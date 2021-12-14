From SC East Bengal to Kerala Blasters - What are the biggest defeats of each ISL team?
The current edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) has already thrown up some high-scoring games. Mumbai City FC inflicted on ATK Mohun Bagan their heaviest defeat in ISL as the Mariners went down 5-1.
Meanwhile, Mumbai City's 7-0 defeat to FC Goa in 2015 is the biggest loss in ISL to date. It was one-way traffic in that game with Semboi Haokip and Dudu Omagbemi scoring hattricks.
However, Mumbai City have inflicted heavy defeats on several other ISL clubs as well. They have imposed heavy defeats on Kerala Blasters (6-1) and Odisha (1-6) as well.
Hyderabad FC's 5-0 defeat to erstwhile ATK FC in 2019 remains their biggest defeat in ISL.
Let us take a look at the biggest defeats of each ISL team in the table below.
Team
Date
Fixture
Score
ATK Mohun Bagan
1/12/2021
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC
1-5
Bengaluru FC
27/2/2019
Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC
5-1
Chennaiyin FC
4/1/2021
Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC
1-4
East Bengal
1/12/2020
Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal
0-3
FC Goa
27/11/2016
Delhi Dynamos vs FC Goa
5-1
Hyderabad
25/10/2019
ATK FC vs Hyderabad FC
5-0
Jamshedpur
19/2/2020
Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
5-0
Mumbai City
17/11/2015
FC Goa vs Mumbai City
7-0
Kerala Blasters
16/12/2018
Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters
6-1
NorthEast United
30/12/2017
FC Pune City vs NorthEast United
5-0
Odisha FC
24/2/2021
Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC
1-6