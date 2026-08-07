The summer transfer window in the Roshn League is witnessing strong moves by clubs to bolster their ranks for the new season, and it appears that Saudi channels have prepared a summer window of their own.

It all started last May. Famous Saudi presenter Turki Al-Ajma walked away from the "Rotana" group of channels, where he had previously fronted the "Kora" programme on "Rotana Khalijiyah".

Press reports at the time tipped fellow Saudi presenter Walid Al-Farraj to become the face of the channel next season, succeeding Al-Ajma. That is exactly what happened. The channel recently confirmed they had signed him to front a new show.

Al-Farraj kicks off his daily programme, "Rotana Sport with Walid", next Wednesday, 12 August.

As for Al-Ajma, the "Thmanyah" channels, official broadcaster of the Saudi Roshn League, announced on Friday that they had signed him to present the "Mal'ab Thmanyah" programme next season.

The news even caught the eye of Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who posted a video clip on his personal account on "X" showing Al-Ajma being unveiled as a new presenter on the "Thmanyah" channels.

All this follows Saudi presenter Khaled Al-Shanif confirming the "Doreena Ghair" programme will continue on the Saudi channel next season.

Fellow presenter Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi has done likewise, announcing that the "Nadeena" programme will carry on over on "MBC1" next season too.

More sports programmes covering Saudi football are expected to be announced in the coming period, running throughout the season.

The new Saudi football season kicks off on 13 August, when the Roshn League gets under way, just a few days before the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup begins.