Saudi Arabia maintained their perfect record with victory over Iraq, tightening their grip on the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

The Saudis beat Iraq 2-0 today, Tuesday, at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the third and final round of the group stage.

Abdullah Al-Salem broke the deadlock in the 54th minute, pouncing on a dropped ball from Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil to turn it into an empty net.

Twelve minutes later, Abdullah Al-Hamdan doubled the lead. He raced clear on Ahmed Basil's goal and drilled a low left-footed shot the Iraqi keeper could not keep out.

Those goals sealed top spot in Group One for Saudi Arabia with a flawless record of nine points, following wins over Kuwait, Oman and Iraq.

Iraq, by contrast, now face a nerve-shredding scenario. Their tally stopped at four points, leaving them second in the group and level with Oman, who ran out thrilling 3-1 winners over Kuwait.

Everything separating Iraq and Oman is identical. Press reports confirm a draw will decide which of them joins Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals.

Both qualified teams must wait to learn their semi-final opponents until tomorrow's Group Two fixtures are done, with Qatar facing the UAE and Yemen taking on Bahrain.