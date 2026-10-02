Abdulquddus Atiah has praised the work of Greek coach Georgios Donis ahead of Saudi Arabia's eagerly awaited meeting with Qatar in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The Saudis face Qatar tomorrow, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah in the semi-final of the Gulf tournament.

Atiah told Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah": "We hope for victory and success (against Qatar). We are facing an experienced team, the champions of Asia, but we hope to apply the coach's instructions and that success will be our ally."

"The ambition of any player is to represent his country, and I am ready at any time, whether they call me up at the start of the tournament or not," he added. "But I must come and deliver what I am required to deliver, whether my arrival comes early or late."

He continued: "The coach did not stay with us for a long period between one match and another, and therefore the player's mind must be present and he must receive the information more quickly. Donis's work is clear to everyone in the last three matches, and I hope it will be crowned with victory in tomorrow's match."

Signing off, the goalkeeper insisted the numbers mean little: "We are not interested in numbers and statistics; those are for the critics and the media. Even if we did not concede a goal in the group stage, that does not necessarily mean this will happen in the knockout rounds, but we hope for success."

Saudi Arabia impressed in the group stage, claiming full marks with three wins over Kuwait, Oman and Iraq. Not a single goal has beaten them so far.