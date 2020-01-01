Sassuolo’s Jeremie Boga hopes to fulfil his Napoli dream – agent

The representative of the 23-year-old believes his client is ambitious and prepared for bigger opportunity

Jeremie Boga’s agent has admitted the winger likes and could leave before the end of January transfer window, as he is ready for ‘a big team’.

The international has been a key member of Roberto De Zerbi’s team this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 18 appearances.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Napoli while , and Hove Albion and Milan are believed to have also shown interest in his signing.

The forward has only spent one full season with the Black and Greens, after arriving from in the summer of 2018 but his agent and brother Daniel Boga believes his client is prepared for a bigger challenge and hopes to fulfil his dream of playing for the Parthenopeans in future.

“Jeremie can play across the entire front line, he has good quality and technique,” Boga told CalcioNapoli24.

“He is often played on the left and he gets used to certain movements, but against he played on the right-wing and did well. He’s ready for a big team.”

“We’ll see about his future, you never know in the transfer market. His price? That’s a question to ask Sassuolo.

Article continues below

“Did I talk to [Cristiano] Giuntoli? Napoli are a great club, like Juventus, , Inter and Milan.

“Boga likes Napoli, they are an important club and is part of his dreams. It’s not the coach who makes the club. Napoli are an important club, like Juve.”