African All Stars

Sassuolo's Alfred Duncan on his "special" form in Serie A

The Ghana international speaks on his early exploits in the Italian top-flight this term

Sassuolo ace Alfred Duncan has expressed his delight by his fine start to the Italian Serie A season.

In three appearances for the Neroverdi, the Ghana international has registered three assists and notched a goal.

“I think so far, I have had a very good season," Duncan told Citi Sports.

"I was expecting things to go like this from the beginning because I had a very good pre-season and before that, I had prepared so I was hoping for the best.

"Last season, I started well but this season’s start has been special. Out of the team’s four games, I have played three. I missed the first one of the season because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

"However, with the three that I played in, I gave three assists and scored a goal. I cannot ask for a better start but obviously, I am pursuing big things so I am hoping for the best.

"I feel good about myself, I am happy about my performances and I am hoping for one of my best seasons in professional football.”

The 26-year-old could increase his tally on Saturday when Sassuolo host Atalanta.

Last season, he made 26 league appearances involving 21 starts and four goals. 

