Matchday 11 of the Italian league, broadcast on stc tv, gets under way this Friday evening when Venezia host Udinese.

Four more matches follow on Saturday, with the pick of them Roma's clash against Sassuolo at the Olimpico.

According to the Opta statistics network, Roma have avoided defeat in 22 of their 24 Serie A meetings with Sassuolo, winning 13 and drawing nine while losing just twice.

The capital club have also won their last four against Sassuolo, a record run of consecutive wins over the Neroverdi in the competition.

Next matches ROM Serie A 14:45 SAS

Sassuolo have managed just one win in 12 away trips to Roma in Serie A, drawing five and losing six. That solitary victory arrived in a 4-3 thriller on 12 March 2023, when Armand Lauriente scored twice and set up another.

Only four sides remain unbeaten in Europe's big five leagues this season. Roma are one of them, alongside Lazio, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Seven wins and three draws have taken Roma this far in the 2026-2027 campaign. Avoid defeat on Saturday and they go unbeaten through their first 11 Serie A matches for only the third time in their history. They managed it in 2013-2014, when the run stretched to the 17th match, and in 2003-2004, when it reached the 14th.

No Roma side has ever attacked like this one. The league's most potent frontline, they have scored 28 goals in their first 10 matches, a club first.

Opta also point to Sassuolo's form: four straight Serie A defeats. The club have suffered five or more consecutive losses in the competition only once, between January and March 2014, when they lost seven in a row.

Sassuolo have not won on the road in the league since 15 February, when they beat Udinese 2-1. Since then they have taken three draws and eight defeats from 11 away matches, and lost six of their last seven away, drawing the other.

At the other end of the table for defences, Sassuolo own the league's leakiest. They have conceded 26 goals after 10 matches, the most at this stage in their Serie A history.

Donyell Malen leads the scoring charts across Europe's big five leagues in 2026. The Roma man has 22 goals, one clear of Raphinha and Harry Kane, who sit on 21 apiece.

Dig into the numbers and the Dutch striker stands alone. He is the only player in the big five leagues to reach double figures both at home (10 goals) and away (12 goals) this calendar year.