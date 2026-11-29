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Napoli drew 0-0 at Sassuolo, another setback for Massimiliano Allegri's side. A late refereeing decision dominated the discussion. Referee Guida, from Torre Annunziata, took charge of a Napoli match for the first time in more than two years after a break of his own choosing. He did not award Napoli a penalty for a possible handball by Caleta-Car in the area. When VAR called him to the monitor, he stood by his decision amid protests from Lucca and his team-mates.

Allegri played down the error on DAZN after the match, though he was unhappy with the decision. Sassuolo manager D'Aversa directly criticised those accusing Guida of getting it wrong. What happened, and what do the rules say?

WHAT HAPPENED: A corner from the left was flicked on in the centre of the area and reached the far post. Lucca controlled the ball with his thigh and attempted a weak first-time shot with the outside of his right foot. Close to the ball's path, Caleta-Car made contact with it between his arm and chest while his arm was out, blocking the shot as Napoli protested.

GUIDA'S DECISION: Guida was refereeing Napoli again after a long absence (he had said he chose not to officiate their matches to avoid problems for his family in their daily life in the city). He had overseen a match without any contentious incidents until then, but stood by what he had seen in real time. Guida initially declined to give the handball, judging the contact unintentional both because the shot came from close range and because the arm was close to the body.

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VAR INTERVENES: VAR Aureliano and assistant VAR Santoro were not convinced. From Lissone, they asked Guida to go to the pitchside monitor for an on-field review. Referees almost always change their decision after such a review, but Guida was not swayed. He watched the incident again and stuck with his original decision not to award a penalty.

MARELLI'S VERDICT: DAZN refereeing analyst Luca Marelli commented on Guida's decision: "People will be talking about this decision all week. Guida believes the arm was against the body. When looking at the movement, you have to take Caleta Car's fist into account. His arm is out from the start. The ball initially ricochets off his shoulder and then hits his hand, which is out and high in relation to his body from the outset. That is why Aureliano was right to call Guida over for a punishable handball. But Guida decided the arm was close to the body. You can tell from Guida's gesture when he returned to the pitch. He also forgot to make the announcement explaining the decision. The arm is high and out. From the first images, it looked like shoulder contact, but if there was then contact with the arm or forearm, it would have been punishable."