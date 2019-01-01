Sarri reveals why he dropped Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea's squad

The Blues boss answered questions on why he left the talented teen out of the squad

Under-fire Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed team balance was the reason he left wantaway winger Callum Hudson-Odoi out of the squad to face Bournemouth.

Sarri's side was thumped 4-0 by the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, with Hudson-Odoi's conspicuous absence from the team list noted.

The 18-year old attacker had a transfer request to join Bayern Munich rejected by the Blues on Monday - less than 24 hours after the second goal in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

Initial reports suggested Sarri had omitted Hudson-Odoi from the matchday squad as punishment for wanting to leave the club, however the Italian coach said the Englishman was left out to maintain balance.

"He was with us, he played three days ago. There was Willian [in the starting XI], so I had only one winger on the bench," Sarri said in his post-match press conference.

"We have four wingers, one had to be in the stands."

The four-goal defeat was only the second time Chelsea has ever been defeated by that margin in Premier League history - since a 5-1 loss against Liverpool in September 1996.

After going into the sheds goalless at half-time, the Blues collapsed in the second half with Josh King's brace and goals to David Brooks and Charlie Daniels sealing a famous Cherries win.

The thrashing saw Chelsea replaced in the top four by Arsenal and the gap to sixth-placed Manchester United staying at two points.

Sarri admitted he may be at fault for the team's mentality against the likes of Bournemouth compared to a 'big team', but refused to say he was under pressure.

"At the moment they can react against a big team, when we play against a big team we can play with a big level of motivation," he said.

Article continues below

"But in this match it was different. Suddenly after the first goal we were not able to play. I think it was a different situation. Of course about the mentality.

"I feel frustrated, not under pressure. I did not see my work [on the pitch], so I am frustrated."

Chelsea will have an immediate opportunity to atone for the defeat with a home fixture against Premier League strugglers Huddersfield Town on Saturday.