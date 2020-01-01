Sarri not worried about Pjanic's Juventus future

The Italian manager is uncertain where the midfielder will be playing next season but stressed his only focus is on the current campaign

Maurizio Sarri admits he does not know if Miralem Pjanic will remain at beyond the end of the season but is not overly concerned by reports over the midfielder's future.

Pjanic played 90 minutes as the Bianconeri overran 10-man Lecce 4-0 in Friday's Serie A contest to open up a seven-point lead over Scudetto challengers .

The future of Pjanic has been the topic of much debate amid reports he is headed to in a swap deal that will see Arthur move to Turin.

More teams

Sarri spoke before the game to say he has had no update on such a deal and continued to follow a similar party line when speaking to Sky Sport following the win.

"I don't know if Pjanic will no longer play with Juventus, I have not received any communication," the Juve head coach said.

"These are not things that interest us, the market only starts in September. Miralem's a professional, he understands situations quickly.

"I don't know anything at the moment, but I'm not worried."

Sarri added: "He'll be with us until the end of August. I hope he'll stay with us even beyond that, but these are decisions that will be made at a later stage."



Juve were slow off the mark against Lecce and the game remained 0-0 until half-time despite a straight red card for Fabio Lucioni.

But the floodgates opened in the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo teeing up Paulo Dybala to score a brilliant opener before doubling the lead from the penalty spot.

Ronaldo was again influential for Gonzalo Higuain's strike, with Matthijs de Ligt rounding off the rout.

Article continues below

Sarri was particularly happy for Higuain given how the coronavirus crisis has affected the Argentine striker, an issue he had spoken about pre-game.

"He had a difficult time on a personal and global level, because the coronavirus emergency hit him a lot and left a mark on him," Sarri added.

"He has returned, had a minor injury and is now getting back into shape. I am happy that he scored immediately, he is a player who will give us a lot in this season finale."