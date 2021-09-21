Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has described the quality of football displayed by forward Ismaila Sarr against Norwich City as crucial for the team this campaign.

The Senegal international was in the thick of things as the Hornets cruised to a 3-1 win at Carrow Roads, scoring two second-half goals after Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis had provided the opener in the 17th minute.

Though Norwich had equalised courtesy of Teemu Pukki in the 35th minute, Watford held on to pick up their second top-flight win this campaign from five matches.

The England international, who was playing between the sticks, has singled out Sarr’s ability to penetrate the Norwich defence and score twice from inside the box and described his quality as very crucial to the way Watford play.

“I keep saying to the lads, just get the balls out wide and get it into the box, they’re brilliant,” Foster said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“Ismaila Sarr, not only is he rapid and gets down the wing and gets the ball into the box, but now he’s getting into the box as well and scoring goals.

“It’s going to be so important for us this season that players like him chip in with goals.”

The 38-year-old, who has made 350 appearances in the Premier League, also pointed the team’s win against Norwich to having an experienced squad in the starting XI.

“I thought the team selection was really good, it was an experienced team,” Foster continued. “I’d love to know the average age - it would be over 30, I guarantee it, with me propping it up and doing it no favours whatsoever!

Article continues below

“But I think that’s what was needed. When you’ve lost three games in a row and you’re coming away to a place like Norwich where you know it’s going to be tough, you need that know-how.

“When you’ve got the goals and are ahead you need players to shut the game down and finish it off, and the way we did that was fantastic.”

The 23-year-old Sarr has already scored three goals this campaign and will hope to continue with his fine run when they host Newcastle at Vicarage Road on September 25.