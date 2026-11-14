Sarr, a permanent move to Juventus is still a long way off: the conditions and his assist on international duty

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Juventus player Pape Matar Sarr played 19 minutes for Senegal. He has made six appearances for Juventus so far. At present, the conditions for Juventus’s obligation to buy do not yet appear to have been met.

Advertisement

Juventus midfielder Sarr featured in the national team's 4-1 win over Sudan under Patrick Vieira in an Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifier. He made his mark despite limited playing time. Sarr played the final 19 minutes and provided an assist for Mboup's goal in the 86th minute.

So far, Sarr has made 6 appearances in Juventus' 15 matches under Luciano Spalletti (11 in Serie A and 4 in the Europa League). If the season ended today, Sarr and Juventus would not meet the conditions that trigger the club's obligation to buy the Senegalese midfielder. Those conditions are Juventus qualifying for the Champions League or Europa League (the Conference League does not count), and Sarr appearing in 50% of the matches Juventus play in all competitions this season.

The agreement between Juventus and Tottenham sets out the terms for the midfielder, who was born in 2002: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur FC for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2027, of the playing rights of Pape Matar Sarr, for a fee of €2.5 million, plus additional costs of €0.3 million. The agreement also gives Juventus the option and, if certain conditions are met during the 2026/2027 season, the obligation to acquire the player's playing rights permanently. The agreed fee for a possible permanent acquisition is €27.5 million, payable over three financial years".

Whether Sarr gets more opportunities and playing time as the season progresses, and reaches the 50% appearance threshold, remains to be seen. Juventus, with Sarr, must also meet the second condition: qualification for the Champions League or Europa League for the 2027-28 season.