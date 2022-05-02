Santosh Trophy 2022: Which team has won the most number of titles?

West Bengal take on Kerala in the final of the Santosh Trophy 2022 on Monday at the Manjeri Stadium in Malappuram, Kerala.

The West Bengal side will seek revenge for their group stage defeat (2-0) at the hands of Kerala as they are all set to appear in their 46th Santosh Trophy final.

West Bengal are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, winning it a record 32 times in the past. No team has come close to matching Bengal's tally.

Punjab are the second most successful side, winning it on eight occasions in the past followed by Kerala and Services who won it six times each. Services are the reigning champions of the Santosh Trophy.

The last time Kerala and West Bengal met in the final of the competition was in the 2017/18 season. Kerala defeated Bengal 4-2 (2-2) on penalties to lift the title at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

West Bengal last won the title during the 2016/17 season where they defeated hosts Goa in the final, courtesy of a solitary goal by current ATK Mohun Bagan and Indian national team forward Manvir Singh.

Who has won the most number of Santosh Trophy titles?

Team Titles Final appearance West Bengal 32 45 Punjab 8 16 Kerala 6 14 Services 6 11 Goa 5 13 Karnataka 4 9 Maharashtra 4 16 Railways 3 9 Andhra Pradesh 3 6 Delhi 1 2 Manipur 1 2 Mizoram 1 1

