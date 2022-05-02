Kerala beat West Bengal to lift their seventh Santosh Trophy title

Kerala beat West Bengal 5-4 in the penalty shootout to win the Santosh Trophy 2022 at the Manjeri Stadium in Malappuram, Kerala.

Dilip Orawn had handed the visitors the lead in the 97th minute but 'super-sub' Bibin Ajayan equalised in the 117th minute of the match to bring his side back in the game.

During the penalties, Kerala converted all their spot-kicks while West Bengal's Sajal Bag failed to convert his kick.

This was Kerala's seventh Santosh Trophy title. The last time they bagged the trophy was during the 2017/18 season when they defeated the same opponents in the penalty shootout at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

West Bengal, who are the most successful team in the history of the competition with 32 titles, lost their 14th Santosh Trophy final.

Kerala are now the third most successful team after Punjab (eight titles) and West Bengal (32).