Santos vs Corinthians: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches

The Copa Libertadores finalists look to keep their slim hopes of qualification for the 2021 competition alive against their rivals from Sao Paulo

The Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A is the top level of soccer in Brazil and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.

As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.

The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It will now continue until February 24, 2021, barring any further delays.

How to watch Santos vs Corinthians

Santos' focus for much of the last six months has been success on a continental level, leaving Serie A in a distant second place.

Cuca's troops fought through to the final of the Copa Libertadores in January, where they lost out to a last-minute winner against Palmeiras to miss out on the title.

Despite rotating heavily in the Brasileirao, though, the Peixe retain a slim chance of qualifying for the 2021 Libertadores still.

Victory on Wednesday would move them within three points of Gremio in the last qualification spot with two games still to play.

Corinthians are also in the hunt for a Copa berth, although a place in the second-tier Sudamericana for the coming year looks far more likely.

Defeat at the hands of Flamengo on Sunday leaves them seven points behind Gremio, and if they fail to beat Santos at Vila Belmiro their hopes of making the competition would be all but extinguished.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel February 17 2pm/5pm Santos vs Corinthians Fanatiz

Santos vs Corinthians team news and preview.

Santos coach Cuca is likely to repeat the starting line-up from his side's last outing, a 2-0 victory over Coritiba at the weekend.

Gabriel returns for Corinthians after missing out against Flamengo due to suspension, but defender Fagner picked up his own ban at the weekend and will be unavailable.

