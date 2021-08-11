What are the rules regarding overseas player registration in Croatia? 

With Sandesh Jhingan set to move to Croatia, let us take a detailed look at the rules regarding foreign player registration in the European country

Sandesh Jhingan is all set for his first European sojourn after being close to signing a deal with Croatian outfit HNK Sibenik.

Although the sturdy defender had signed a five-year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan last year, he has activated a clause that allows him to terminate the contract should a foreign club come calling.

HNK Sibenik is a top division club in Croatia who are currently struggling at the ninth spot in a 10-team league with just one point from four matches. Last season, they finished on the sixth spot. In Croatia, a team plays 36 matches a season.

With Jhingan moving to Croatia let us take a look at the rules and regulations regarding foreign player registrations in the European nation.

How many foreign players can be registered by a club in Croatia?

Article 7 clause 11 of the HNS (Croatian Football Federation) Regulations on the Status of Players and Registration states that 'the number of players who are foreign nationals that may be registered with one club is not limited.'

There are currently 348 registered players in the top division league of Croatia. Out of them, 136 are foreign nationals which constitute 39.1 per cent.

When can players be registered in Croatia?

Player registration periods are: summer registration period and winter registration period.

The summer registration period begins on 15th June and ends on 31st August each year, and the winter registration period begins on 18th January and ends on 15th February each year.

When will Jhingan become eligible to play?

Jhingan will be eligible to play from the next day after registration in COMET, the player register of the HNS. The registration must be verified by HNS and only then the player becomes eligible to play, from the very next day of recognition.