Sanchez can score 20 goals for Man Utd next season - Solskjaer

The Chile international has underwhelmed since arriving at Old Trafford in January 2018 but his manager has belief he can turn his form around

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Alexis Sanchez has the capabilities to score 20 goals next season if he can rediscover his best form.

international Sanchez has struggled in the 18 months since his move to Old Trafford from , with many questioning why he has failed to justify the Red Devils making him their highest paid player.

Injuries have played a role, but even so a return of five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances is far below what many expected of the 30-year-old given his blistering performances for the Gunners.

Solskjaer, though, has not given up on Sanchez, and insists that he will do everything in his power to return the ex- man to the form he showed when plying his trade in north London.

"We know what he's capable of," the Norwegian told BBC Sport. "We have to find a way - me with Alexis, with the team - because there's a top, top player there.

"If we get him firing, he can get us 20 goals easily if he gets on a good run.

"I don't like talking about individuals too much, but Alexis has made headlines since he has come here. He had a fantastic time at Arsenal and we want to find him scoring goals at Old Trafford again. That can give us an extra boost.

Despite a forgettable club campaign, Sanchez showed glimpses of getting back to his best during Chile's run to the semi-finals of this summer's Copa America.

He found the net in victories over and in before the defending champions lost out on penalties to with a place in the final on the line.

And Solskjaer was encouraged by what he saw from his forward and is hopeful he can carry that into the new campaign.

"You saw it in the Copa America. The consistency hasn't been there because he's had some injuries. You see quality and you just hope that he's going to get the consistency back into his game. He's got a good chance now."

Sanchez is currently enjoying a holiday following his Copa excursions while the remainder of the United squad continue their pre-season preparations in .

Having beaten Perth Glory in their first friendly of the summer on Saturday, Solskjaer's side return to action on Wednesday when they take on rivals .

From there they travel to Singapore to face and Shanghai to take on in the International Champions Cup before a clash with Kristiansund in Oslo on July 30.

Their final pre-season encounter sees them take on in Cardiff ahead of their Premier League opener at home to on August 11.